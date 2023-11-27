New Brembo GP4-MotoGP Calipers Are Designed For Top-Tier Superbikes

It goes without saying that our brakes are among the most important parts of our bike. If I were to ask you to give me a list of parts that you’d want breakdown, I’m sure I’d get a lot of blank paper, but I’m also sure that no one would put brakes on that list. That said, the technology surrounding brakes continues to advance, as more and more performance-oriented offerings hit the market.

Brembo undeniably stands as the gold standard when it comes to performance braking systems, and now, for the 2024 model-year, it has introduced what could very well be the most high-performance offering for street use. Dubbed the GP4-MotoGP, the name speaks for itself, as the caliper makes use of technology derived directly from MotoGP. More specifically, it gets an oblique pad slide which Brembo claims boosts braking power with minimal lever force. Furthermore, the design reduces drag and pad wear, as it ensures instant pad release once the lever is released.

While clamping force and pad performance are vital for braking performance, cooling is also essential to ensure longevity and consistent performance. Brembo addresses this with ventilation fins integrated into the outer body of the caliper. Furthermore, racing pistons improve thermal exchange, allowing air to circulate more freely when traveling at speed. While these features are meticulously engineered to enhance performance, there’s no denying that they also look pretty sick, especially on high-performance superbikes and hyper-nakeds.

Like the rest of Brembo’s cutting-edge performance-oriented brake calipers, the GP4-MotoGP is machined from a solid billet of aluminum. They boast similar construction to the very best Brembo has developed, found in MotoGP and WSBK machinery. The GP4 monobloc caliper promises superior stability and brake feel, as there are no joints for potential failure zones. The machined nature ensures that the aluminum retains its grain, while keeping it incredibly lightweight.

For even more rigidity and strength, the GP4-MotoGP caliper features a ribbed design on the front section. This part embraces all four aluminum pistons, ensuring they stay in place even under the heaviest loads. Last but not least, a nickel-coated treatment on the pistons enhances performance at high temperatures and reduces friction enhancing brake feel.