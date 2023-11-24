CCM’s Commissioned Program Offers Custom Builds Straight From The Factory

For most custom bike owners, building their dream machine and painstakingly choosing each and every part that goes into their bikes is part of the fun. However, for some, they just want a custom bike right out of the factory. Indeed, a lot of manufacturers are offering this in one form or another, especially with all the neo-retro bikes on the market today. CCM, however, wants to take this to the next level with its Commissioned program.

CCM, in case you weren’t familiar, is a British motorcycle manufacturer known for its compact, stylish, and retro-inspired motorcycles. The boutique manufacturer has always been known for its small production runs and premium price tags, with the Spitfire being central to the brand’s model lineup. Despite already being offered in a variety of trim options, CCM’s Commissioned program takes the Spitfire’s customizability to the next level. The only non-negotiables are the bike’s twin-spar chromoly frame and 600cc single-cylinder engine. Everything else is pretty much up to you.

When it comes to customizing your very own Spitfire, the sky’s pretty much the limit, as CCM can configure the Spitfire in a multitude of ways. From dirt trackers, bobbers, retro-inspired motards, and even rally-inspired machines, CCM flexes the versatility of the Spitfire’s platform. Furthermore, customers have the option to choose from a wide selection of wheel and tire combos, as well as a variety of subframes and body panels for a more bespoke aesthetic.

Having said all that, CCM’s motorcycles never came cheap, and having your bike configured through the Commissioned program will require to fork up even more moolah. The base CCM Spitfire already carries a hefty $15,500 price tag. However, opting for in-house customization will see you adding at least $10,000 on top of the base price – ouch. This begs the question: is this premium price tag worth the in-house customization? Or should you just commission your custom build to a third-party builder? The choice is entirely up to you.

If you’re adamant about acquiring a fancy, rugged CCM Spitfire, you can check out the vast configurations on offer via the brand’s official website. Also, if you’re interested in the Commissioned program, you can fill out a form in the Commissioned program’s landing page to get in touch with the company. It’s the best first step to crafting your dream custom bike.