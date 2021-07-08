2021 is a special year for CCM. The British brand is experiencing its busiest sales period on record and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. On top of that, CCM motorcycles will grace the silver screen in Marvel’s Black Widow and the upcoming Mark Wahlberg flick Infinite later this summer. Riding that wave of momentum, CCM prepares to unveil two new models at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 8-11, 2021.

Based on the firm’s revered Spitfire platform, the new Street Moto and Street Tracker models will add a new twist to a proven formula. Both bikes will feature CCM’s liquid-cooled, 600cc single and signature hand-finished trellis frame. While the trustee thumper only pumps out 55 horsepower and 43 lb-ft of torque, its 150 kg (330 pounds) curb weight still returns a favorable power-to-weight ratio.

Gallery: CCM Street Tracker And Street Moto

5 Photos

Unlike its Spitfire stablemates, the Street Moto and Street Tracker will flaunt a style all their own. Both variants will sport a flat track-inspired tail section, side-mounted number boards, and neutral scrambler handlebars. Radiator guards, perforated tuck and roll saddle, and blacked-out componentry also set the two bikes apart.

Of course, the Street Moto and Street Tracker differ in wheel and tire configuration. CCM outfits the Moto with supermoto-style 17-inch wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Avon 3D Ultra rubber. The Tracker, on the other hand, abides by dirt oval conventions, adopting a 19-inch wheelset shod in Maxxis flat track tires. CCM will offer the Street Tracker in two-tone white/blue and silver/crimson liveries while the Street Moto will come in yellow and gray color options.

Despite the minor differences, both models will retail for £10,995 ($15,147 USD). To celebrate the momentous occasion, trials legend Dougie Lampkin will unveil the Street Tracker and Street Moto at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 12-time world trials champion will also pilot a special-edition Red Bull Street Tracker up the event’s famous hill climb. 2021 is a special year for CCM, and it looks like they’re just getting the festivities started.