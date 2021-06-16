Did you know that 2021 marks British motorcycle specialist CCM’s 50th birthday? If you didn’t know before, now you know. From starring in the much-delayed Marvel’s Black Widow movie, to the all-new Maverick rolling out in its golden year, one thing is clear: Clews Competition Motorcycles isn’t letting up on that throttle.

On June 26 and 27, 2021, the Westmorland Motor Club will be hosting the CCM Golden Jubilee Scramble at County Show Field, Crooklands, Kendal, England. Saturday, June 26, will see pre-1978 CCM bikes participate in a Classic Scramble, along with 125 air-cooled twinshocks. That evening will see the concours competition, a marquee, and also a bar and band depending on current governmental pandemic restrictions.

Sunday, June 27, is when the CCM guests of hono(u)r will make their appearances. Austin Clews, Mike Barnes, and Ernst Wilhelm Hausler make up the three guests of honor. Additional CCM works riders including Bob Wright, Andy Ainsworth, Vic Allan, Jimmy Aird, Don Brockbank, Billy Edwards, Perry Leask, Greg Hanson, Wayne Le Marquand, Andy and Ken Nurden, Steve How, Rob Bentham, and Steve Tonkin are also hoping to attend. Sunday will also see a range of races in a number of classes, because that’s what Sundays are for.

Know what the best part is, besides seeing a whole host of CCM bikes gathered together in one place? If you’re a CCM owner, you get free entry to attend! Now, if you want to compete in any of the events, you’ll have to sign up for that separately. Since the event isn’t very far away, the WMC also notes that some classes are already nearly full, so you’ll need to act fast.

The Club is also currently looking for marshals for this event, so you should reach out to them if you’re interested. If you think you want to marshal, you can message them on Facebook or email at admin@wmcevents.co.uk to discuss.