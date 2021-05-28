We know that 2020 was kind of a blur, but do you remember CCM’s Spitfire Blackout? Released in August, 2020, it paid homage to the movie bike that we’ll all finally (fingers crossed) get to see in July, 2021, in the much-delayed Marvel Studios film Black Widow. Now, the bike release was originally timed to go along with the movie release, but due to circumstances outside of everyone’s control, lots of things like big movie releases got canceled last year.

While that bike is clearly cool enough to stand on its own, it was only ever going to be produced in a limited edition of unspecified number. What if you liked the overall idea of that bike, but wanted a more enduro-focused version, in slightly different colors? Well, then, you’d have the all-new CCM Maverick, which the British company introduced in May, 2021.

It’s still powered by that same 600cc Husqvarna single, which makes a claimed 55 horsepower as well as just under 37 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm. It’s plugged into a hand-welded, Noir Sable powder-coated steel frame. The high-mount exhaust with twin silencers features solid CNC-machined end caps.

Gallery: CCM Maverick

15 Photos

Front and rear suspension each offer 120mm of travel, and are adjustable units. J. Juan provided the brakes, and a single 320mm disc stops you up front, with a 240mm disc in the rear. Brakes and suspension are upgradeable from CCM to Öhlins and Brembo units, for an additional charge. Haan Racing spoked wheels come wrapped in Mitas E7+ dual sport tires. A new Magura and Oberon clutch system was also fitted to the brand-new Maverick.

The bike weighs 145 kilograms dry, or just a hair shy of 320 pounds. Fuel capacity in the nylon tank is 14 liters, though, so that will definitely add a little bit onto that number at the curb. For reference, the Spitfire Blackout was closer to 300 pounds simply due to all the carbon componentry that CCM used on that version.

The Maverick is available in your choice of Satin Emerald Green or Satin Absolute Black colorways, which both get carbon fiber front cowls, beautiful chestnut ribbed saddles, and black anodized bits. CCM says its on-the-road price for either colorway is £9,995, which is about $14,156. The company still only sells its bikes in the UK, but plans are in the works for Euro 5 homologation and a broader European release in the near future.