Secure Your Ride With Peace Of Mind With Hiplok’s New 1000 Series

Despite all the cutting-edge technology we’re seeing in today’s motorcycles, theft continues to be a major problem none of us can ignore. In fact, 2022 marked the third consecutive year for motorcycle theft to be on the rise in the US, with an average of 4,561 motorcycles stolen each and every month. That said, the task of safeguarding our valuable two-wheelers rests on our shoulders.

Luckily, there are lots of products on the market designed to make this job easier, and at the same time, make thieves’ jobs much, much harder. Hiplok, for instance, has just released its new 1000 Series, which promises superior anti-theft properties for your beloved motorcycles, e-bikes, and scooters. According to the company, the new 1000 Series has been rigorously tested and independently certified. Hiplok goes as far as saying that the new series is among the toughest in the industry.

The new 1000 Series is made out of graphene composite materials guaranteeing maximum durability and convenient storage and transport. The first model is the Hiplox AX1000, which boasts what the company calls “Ultimate Anti-Angle Grinder Anchor System.” Here, the lock features a large pivot arm that allows you to secure even the biggest of bikes. As you can see, it has no problem wrapping around the tire of a BMW R 1250 GS. FUrthermore, Hiplok says that the AX1000 eliminates the need for a chain, and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Up next, the Hiplok DX1000 is developed for bigger bikes thanks to its large clamp to accommodate bigger tires. It’s made out of a high-resistance graphene composite material and hardened steel, so thieves’ angle grinders will wear away long before the metal gives way. The D-Lock is easy to use and transport, making it a versatile option for folks who have no choice but to leave their big bikes outside the protection of their garages.

Last but not least, the A1000 makes it easy for you to secure your bike thanks to its rotating base. This provides easy locking access, while at the same time providing resistance to angle grinders. Hiplox says that the A1000 anchor can be used both indoors and outdoors.

All of Hiplok’s 1000 Series locks are independently certified with Sold Secure Powered Cycle Diamond and ART 4 Star ratings. Furthermore, the company guarantees peace of mind with a lifetime guarantee, owing to the brand’s decade-long expertise when it comes to its wide selection of security solutions for two-wheelers. Check out the 1000 Series as well as other products on Hiplok's official website.