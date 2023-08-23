Despite continuous advancements in technology surrounding safety and security, motorcycle thefts in the US continue to rise. A recent report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) states that close to 55,000 motorcycles were stolen in 2022 alone. This marks a rather alarming seven-percent increase versus the previous year.

Given this data, 2022 is the third consecutive year that the US has seen rising motorbike thefts. Unsurprisingly, the summer months ranked the highest for motorcycle theft, as a lot of riders are out on the road, and many bikes are left out of storage for easy access. The lowest month in terms of thefts was February, with 2,879 cases reported, while thefts peaked in July, with a whopping 6,394 bikes reported stolen. Overall, an average of 4,561 motorcycles were stolen in the US every month.

When it comes to the states with the highest number of theft, California leads the pack with 9,838 stolen motorcycles in 2022. The Golden State accounts for 30 percent of all motorcycle thefts in the US, but it's also important to note that California is also one of the most motorcycle-friendly states in the country, so it's understandable that bikes would be easy targets for thieves. Florida is in second place, with 4,563 bikes reported stolen. Meanwhile, Texas rounds up the top three with 4,145 motorcycles reported stolen in 2022.

As usual, the most popular brands were also the most commonly stolen brands. NICB's report states that Honda's bikes were a thief-favorite, followed closely by Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, and Suzuki. The NICB didn't provide information on specific models, however.

While thefts do continue to rise, recovery efforts have been working to a certain degree, as more than 40 percent of stolen bikes in 2022 were recovered thanks to the efforts of law enforcement. Furthermore, developments in technology – such as tracking devices, theft deterrent devices, and simply parking your bike away from prying eyes can play a major role in preventing thefts in the first place.

David J. Glawe, president and CEO of NICB stated in a press release, "While we witness the rise in vehicle thefts year after year, we are encouraging all owners, and especially motorcycle riders to take great care in protecting their property.” The NICB also encourages people to take extra steps in safeguarding their belongings. “Even though you can’t completely control when criminals target you or your vehicle, you can help deter would-be thieves by taking proactive, easy, and effective steps to prevent these thefts," Glawe added.