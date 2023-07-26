If you’ve been laying awake at night, wondering when Ducati would finally announce its 2024 World Première calendar of new model unveilings, then we have good news for you. The team from Bologna just announced all six upcoming World Première dates, starting in July 2023 and concluding in November 2023.

As has become Ducati’s standard behavior with its World Première events, all of the upcoming new bikes to be revealed will be broadcast on the official Ducati YouTube channel. Information about each premiere as it’s revealed will also be posted on the Ducati website, its official social media channels, and of course covered in detail by fine global motorcycle news outlets such as RideApart.

According to Ducati, its range of new 2024 models to be unveiled in the coming months will go “from the desert to mountain roads, passing through cities and race tracks.” Additionally, as you’d expect, each and every one of the new models is planned to be on display in person at EICMA 2023, which opens to the public on Friday, November 10—just three days after Ducati’s final World Première.

Here’s the full calendar of Ducati World Première 2024 dates:

Ducati World Première Episode One: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Ducati World Première Episode Two: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Ducati World Première Episode Three: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Ducati World Première Episode Four: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Ducati World Première Episode Five: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Ducati World Première Episode Six: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

So far, Ducati is keeping things low-key with its hints about what bikes we can expect for each of these events. “The first appointment,” Ducati says, “will celebrate one of the most iconic models of the Bologna-based manufacturer.” Thanks, folks, that really narrows it down.

Likewise, the final event of the World Première 2024 series will apparently be “an opportunity to celebrate one of the most representative bikes in Ducati’s history.” Naturally, the OEM is keen to keep the details close to its impeccably tailored vest until showtime. At the same time, surely, they could give us a slightly less broad description that couldn’t be applied to far too many bikes in its lineup?

Thankfully, some of the suspense should disappear tomorrow, because that’s Thursday, July 27, 2023—the date of the first of these World Première showings. We’ll keep you updated with all the new Ducati World Première bikes as the team unveils them.