For the past couple of years, Ducati has been on a roll selling more motorcycles than it ever has before. The brand has hit a goldmine with the release of its newest models, which have proven to be a hit among riders of all backgrounds. If the first quarter of 2023 proved to be a big success for the House of Borgo Panigale, the first half of the year is even better, as it has set the best yearly sales figures, ever.

Indeed, Francesco Milicia, the VP of Global Sales and After Sales of Ducati, expressed his excitement for the company’s stellar sales performance. “This first half-year was Ducati's best ever in terms of deliveries. We reached a record 34,976 bikes delivered, proving that our passionate clients continue to appreciate our product range, which is now wider than ever,” he stated in the company’s official press release. The use of all these superlatives is indeed a testament to the brand’s growth, as well as its intention of remaining one of the most dominant players in the motorcycle industry. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

In the first half of 2023, Ducati achieved remarkable sales, reaching a record-breaking figure of 34,976 motorcycles sold. This number represented a notable growth of five percent compared to the same period in 2022, which had already been considered a significant success at the time. Notably, three key markets stood out as major contributors to Ducati's success. Italy, with a total of 6,639 bikes sold, experienced a 10 percent growth. The US market saw the sale of 4,505 units, reflecting an impressive 11 percent growth rate. Meanwhile, Germany recorded sales of 4,217 units, showing a 13 percent growth rate during the first half of 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the brand’s success is mainly due to the introduction of new models. In the past few years, Ducati has pretty much overhauled its entire model range to feature some of the best technology we’ve ever seen on two wheels. That being said, it should come as no surprise that the most popular model in Ducati’s lineup is the Multistrada V4, which enjoyed a sales figure of 6,382 units in the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, the undying Ducati Monster sits in second place with 4,299 units of this lightweight naked bike delivered. In third place is the widespread Scrambler 800 series, with 3,581 bikes sold in the global market.

The 2024 model year is anticipated to be just as good, if not even better. Given the brand’s ongoing success in the racing scene, Ducati is undoubtedly top of mind when it comes to motorsports. If the old adage of “win on Sunday, sell on Monday” holds true, then chances are it’s going to be a good year for Ducati. Racing aside, Ducati has already revealed mid-model refreshes for the 2024 model year in the form of mild tech refinements and new color schemes.