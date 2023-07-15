Ducati is going to make it easier for riders to stand their bikes up from the kickstand with the new standard feature, Easty Lift Function.
Let’s face it, the Multistrada V4 is one heck of a machine, and all that heft will show itself in the parking lot and in the garage. This function will increase the accessibility levels of the bike for more riders. The function works by lowering the seat height of the Multistrada, and Ducati also brings more accessibility to the table with the addition of lowering kits and lowered seat options available at the dealerships.
The reason why this feature first came about was that the Multistrada Rally introduced a rather cumbersome seat height for vertically-challenged riders. The function acts on the suspension system’s hydraulics by fully opening the valves of the semi-active dampers for around three minutes in order to squat the bike and help the rider lift the bike The function is available while the bike is stationary, allowing the rider to firmly plant his or her feet on the ground, stand up the bike and begin riding.
Ducati’s Eaasy Lift Function adds to the Minimum Preload function to make the bike more accessible to riders. The feature was introduced in 2022 on the Multistrada V4 Rally, and the height reduction was a welcome addition to the many features that the big tourer already had in tow.
Now, there is no totally-new and fancy system hardware that you need to install on the bike to get this feature, at least for the 2022 V4 S models. If you already own a 2022 or later Multistrada V4 S, the feature can be loaded into the bike’s system free of charge at your Ducati dealer. Otherwise, the feature will be standard on all new Multistrada V4 models. If you’re unsure of your bike’s eligibility, you will be notified through your MyDucati app or via e-mail.
For now, however, the update hasn’t made its way yet into the United States and the rest of the American continent. Fret not, however, since Ducati is promising that the Easy Lift Function will slowly sail West and into the American shores. As the brand put it in its press release: “The software update campaign will gradually extend to America.”
Source: Ducati
The Easy Lift Function Now Available also on the Ducati Multistrada V4
The electronic system that simplifies lifting the bike from the side stand, introduced on the Multistrada V4 Rally, now also arrives on the V4 S
Attention to a constant improvement to its enthusiasts’ bikes remains at the heart of Ducati's strategy
The software update will also be made available as a free update on bikes already sold
Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), July 13, 2023 – The Easy Lift function is also arriving on the Multistrada V4 S, making lifting the bike from the side stand easier. This function increases the accessibility of the Multistrada V4 S for riders of different builds, adding to the possibility of changing the seat position to two different heights. These are combined with saddles of varying heights and the motorcycle lowering set offered as accessories.
Introduced with the Multistrada V4 Rally, the function acts on the suspension hydraulics by fully opening the valves of the semi-active units for around three minutes when the ignition is turned on. In this way , the front and rear suspension are softened, making lifting the bike from the stand easier.
Confirming the continued attention that Ducati reserves for its enthusiasts, the update is made available both as a standard feature on new bikes and, free of charge, for those who already own a Multistrada V4 S. Customers will be contacted through the MyDucati App (downloadable here) and via email. They can then go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive updates*.
The Easy Lift function adds to the Minimum Preload function to make the Multistrada V4 even more accessible. Introduced in 2022, this function (press release with all the information can be found here) allows you to reduce the height of the bike by resetting the shock absorber preload. This makes putting your feet on the ground easier and safer when maneuvering at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.
The Multistrada V4, the technological flagship of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, was the first motorcycle in the world to be equipped with front and rear radar. A solution that has made it possible to introduce the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems, which improve riding comfort and safety, especially on long journeys. The Multistrada V4 has also introduced the Phone Mirroring solution, which transforms the dashboard into a color map navigator with all the necessary information for riding the bike. This solution has been subject to continuous refinements and updates, all transferred free of charge to Ducatisti who already owns a Multistrada V4.
Along with the radar system and the Easy Lift, Ducati has introduced many other firsts in the motorcycle field through the Multistrada family, like the Riding Modes, already in 2010, to an integrated airbag jacket with sensors on the bike (a complete overview of the innovations introduced by Ducati can be found here). The Borgo Panigale manufacturer aims to improve the bikes by anticipating the wishes of Ducatisti, introducing new features and bringing updates to the bikes already on the road. A mission accomplished through continuous investment in research and development places Ducati among the most technologically advanced companies in the sector.
The Multistrada V4 also has benchmark maintenance intervals, with valve clearance checks set every 36,000 miles (60,000 km).
The Multistrada V4 family, comprising the Multistrada V4 S, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and Multistrada V4 Rally, allows Ducatisti to travel without borders in complete serenity, being able to count on a network of over 800 official dealers in more than 90 markets.
All press releases and press kits regarding the Multistrada V4 family are available at this link.
* The software update campaign will gradually extend to America
#MultistradaV4 #UnlockEarth