Ducati is going to make it easier for riders to stand their bikes up from the kickstand with the new standard feature, Easty Lift Function.

Let’s face it, the Multistrada V4 is one heck of a machine, and all that heft will show itself in the parking lot and in the garage. This function will increase the accessibility levels of the bike for more riders. The function works by lowering the seat height of the Multistrada, and Ducati also brings more accessibility to the table with the addition of lowering kits and lowered seat options available at the dealerships.

The reason why this feature first came about was that the Multistrada Rally introduced a rather cumbersome seat height for vertically-challenged riders. The function acts on the suspension system’s hydraulics by fully opening the valves of the semi-active dampers for around three minutes in order to squat the bike and help the rider lift the bike The function is available while the bike is stationary, allowing the rider to firmly plant his or her feet on the ground, stand up the bike and begin riding.

Ducati’s Eaasy Lift Function adds to the Minimum Preload function to make the bike more accessible to riders. The feature was introduced in 2022 on the Multistrada V4 Rally, and the height reduction was a welcome addition to the many features that the big tourer already had in tow.

Now, there is no totally-new and fancy system hardware that you need to install on the bike to get this feature, at least for the 2022 V4 S models. If you already own a 2022 or later Multistrada V4 S, the feature can be loaded into the bike’s system free of charge at your Ducati dealer. Otherwise, the feature will be standard on all new Multistrada V4 models. If you’re unsure of your bike’s eligibility, you will be notified through your MyDucati app or via e-mail.

For now, however, the update hasn’t made its way yet into the United States and the rest of the American continent. Fret not, however, since Ducati is promising that the Easy Lift Function will slowly sail West and into the American shores. As the brand put it in its press release: “The software update campaign will gradually extend to America.”