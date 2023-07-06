While we can only dream of riding, let alone owning, a MotoGP racing machine, Ducati is making that “improbability” probable, at least in part.

Ducati Memorabilia, a project undertaken by the Italian brand in December 2019, is offering special merchandise to the discerning buyer. Buyers with the money and with a passion for the brand’s racing machines can purchase authentic and certified parts from the race bikes that were used by the official riders on Ducati’s MotoGP and World Superbike machines.

For 2023, the GP16 engine is a featured product, in a manner of speaking. A few components from the thoroughbred race bike engine are going on sale as a memorabilia set and the product line includes the exhaust camshaft, the intake camshaft, the piston, and the connecting rod.

As a memorabilia item, the part will be put in a clear box and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The certificate will also be signed by Claudio Domenicali, Ducati’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Adjacent to his will be Luigi Dall’lgna’s signature, Ducati Corse’s General Manager. On top of that, memorabilia owners will also receive a technical description of the piece, as well as the reference number that notes the rider and the season in which the part has seen action—whenever possible.

If reading this has already gotten you hooked, then you can either go to the Ducati store in Borgo, Panigale, inquire at your nearest dealer, or log on to shop.ducati.com in order to make the purchase.

However, due to the fact that these pieces are real parts used in real race bikes, availability is limited and will be sold based on the available stock. In other words, you’ll have to wait a bit for the race bikes to go through some parts before you can buy them.

As for the prices, race bike components are cheap, to begin with, so neither will these memorabilia pieces. The GP16 product lineup prices are as follows: