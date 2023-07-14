Dakota Lithium To Showcase New Batteries At 2023 Sturgis Rally

When it comes to upgrading our motorcycles, especially those designed for sportier riding, shedding weight is usually as effective as boosting power. Perhaps this is why exhaust systems provide such a massive benefit from a performance standpoint, as they reduce weight and improve power at the same time, with an enhanced sound being the byproduct of these two.

That being said, another effective area to reduce weight is the battery. Standard lead-acid batteries can weigh anywhere from five to eight kilograms, depending on your bike. On top of that, these batteries are usually situated way up right beneath the saddle. This is where lithium batteries come into play, as they offer quite a lot of benefits when compared to your standard lead-acid batteries. Dakota Lithium, one of the fastest growing lithium battery suppliers in the US market, has announced a new range of motorcycle-specific batteries which it'll be launching at the 2023 Sturgis Rally.

Among the many benefits of lithium motorcycle batteries is reduced weight. As mentioned earlier, a standard battery is pretty heavy, and is situated at the top of the bike's center of gravity. Lithium batteries like those of Dakota Lithium are much lighter – sometimes weighing less than half a standard battery, thereby effectively lowering the bike's center of gravity. I remember installing a lithium battery on my old KTM 390 and being amazed at how much it changed the way the bike handled.

Apart from the reduced weight, Dakota Lithium claims that its batteries can last five times longer than standard motorcycle batteries, eliminating the need to replace your battery every other season or so. On top of that, the brand states that its new range of batteries is more energy-dense, packing 10 times as many engine starts per charge against a standard battery.

More specifically, Dakota Lithium will be showcasing three new lithium batteries for powersports enthusiasts at Sturgis. The first is the DL+ 12-volt 15-amp-hour Universal Motorcycle Battery. The company claims that this battery can fit nearly any bike, snowmobile, or jet ski. Thanks to the batteries universal sizing, as well as the ability to situate it in any position in the bike (even upside down), the lithium battery can be used on pretty much all bikes.

Up next, the DL+ 12-volt 30-ampere-hour battery is designed specifically for heavyweight tourers such as those from Indian and Harley-Davidson. These high-power batteries crank out enough amps to effectively start these heavy, high-displacement motors on a dime, reliably and efficiently. Last but not least, the DL+ 12-volt 25-amp-hour battery sits in the middle, and provides cold-cranking amps for equipment such as winches, and other powersports and recreational vehicles. It also has deep cycle power for lights and stereo systems.

For more information on Dakota Lithium's products, please feel free to visit their official website linked below, or catch them at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota scheduled on August 4 to 13, 2023.