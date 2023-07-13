AGV Introduces The Redesigned K3 Full-Face Helmet

It's been a whole since we last heard any new product releases from Italian helmet manufacturer AGV. The iconic helmet brand under the Dainese Group already has quite an impressive selection of helmets in its roster, so it's quite understandable that the brand hasn't really been updating its models. Nevertheless, AGV has just announced its newest helmet – a revival of an older model, the K3.

Now, I've owned three AGV helmets, two of which were K3 models. That being said, the revived K3 looks very different from the previous model. For starters, it has a new facia, giving it a more contemporary, touring-esque aesthetic. Nevertheless, it retains its sporty appeal thanks to contoured lines on the sides and the top. The air intakes at the level of the chin bar are very much different from that of its predecessor. Meanwhile, the air inlets on the top of the helmet, give the K3 a more streamlined appearance, tying it in more closely with its premium siblig, the K6.

The AGV K3 incorporates technical innovations that improve its performance. The thermoplastic shell of the helmet is available in three different sizes, enabling a comfortable and tailored fit for the wearer. Furthermore, its four-density EPS lining effectively absorbs and disperses impacts. The helmet's sporty design has contoured sides, which provide additional protection for the collarbone in the event of an accident. Notably, the AGV K3 is ECE R22.06 approved, indicating that it meets the most recent safety standard.

The detachable and washable interior of the AGV K3 provides an easy and hygienic experience, with 2Dry fabric that helps keep the helmet fresh. The helmet also has grooves built expressly for eyeglasses, which adds to its overall ease.

When it comes to visibility, the AGV K3 has a clear anti-scratch and anti-fog screen that provides a broad 190-degree field of vision. Notably, it has the XQRS system, which allows for quick and easy screen removal, as well as micro-openings for increased ventilation when riding in the city. Furthermore, the visor is compatible with the Pinlock 70 anti-fog film, which improves vision in wet and cold weather. Lastly, it gets a drop-down sun visor for rides on hot sunny days.

The AGV K3 helmet has a chinstrap with a micrometric clasp that provides a secure and adjustable closure. This is a significant improvement over its predecessor, which employed a double-D ring closure, specifically when it comes to convenience. The helmet also has a splash guard that prevents water or debris from entering through the bottom. The AGV K3 is also intercom-ready, making it easy to integrate with communication systems. The size M helmet weighs around 1,500 grams, striking a balance between comfort and safety.

The AGV K3 is available in a number of fashionable colors such as white, matte black, matte green, red, matte grey, and numerous graphic options. In addition, the helmet is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, enabling a perfect fit for riders with varying head sizes. The new AGV K3 is priced at 239.95 Euros (about $266 USD). Please keep in mind that availability varies by region, so visit AGV's official website or contact your local dealer for more information.