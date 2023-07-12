RST Unveils The New IOM TT Crosby 2 Summer Jacket

RST is a well-known British manufacturer of motorcycle gear and apparel. The company has built a strong reputation in the world of racing, and also offers a wide range of street-focused gear for various types of riders. Furthermore, it continues to add to its already impressive lineup with new goods aimed primarily at street and urban riders.

RST has reinforced its heritage over several decades by embracing its deep-rooted influence in the British and global motorcycle racing scenes. The brand's sponsorship of the iconic Isle of Man TT, an event carved in the annals of racing history for its sheer excitement and notoriety, adds to the brand's legacy. RST has released the IOM TT Crosby 2 to commemorate this collaboration. This street jacket, precisely constructed with a touch of retro flair, is ideal for motorcyclists looking for the excitement of the open road throughout the hot summer months.

RST's Crosby 2 jacket is expertly crafted from a cotton canvas material that is both breathable and abrasion resistant. This jacket is fitted with Level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors, which provide reliable impact protection without sacrificing comfort. Furthermore, it has a pocket on the back that allows seamless compatibility with a conventional back protector, adding an extra degree of security. This jacket, which has PPE Certification Class A, exemplifies RST's dedication to providing top-tier gear that satisfies the highest standards set by the industry.

When it comes to the interior, the Crosby 2 jacket has a permanent mesh lining with the revolutionary Sinaqua Membrane. This mix offers maximum ventilation while repelling water effectively, keeping you comfortable and dry during your ride. Fear not if the temperature drops; this jacket has a detachable lightweight thermal lining that allows you to keep warm without compromising movement. It has four interior compartments, allowing you to safely keep your essentials. Furthermore, two exterior zipped pockets and two outer press-stud pockets provide quick access to essentials needed on the road.

The RST IOM TT Crosby 2 jacket is distinguished by strong Isle of Man TT branding on the back, as well as a discreet embroidered RST logo at the chest and woven IOM TT badges on the shoulders. This jacket features a combination of traditional and contemporary design and is available in retro-style colors of charcoal and green. The RST IOM TT Crosby 2 costs £199.99 (about $257 USD). Do note that pricing and availability could vary by region. For additional information, see RST's official website or contact your local dealer.