New RST Fulcrum Sport Gloves Are Ready To Hit The Road

Street motorcycle gear is frequently influenced and derived from racing gear, which is where many revolutionary features and technologies are originally created. As a result, many of the protective elements seen in racing gear find their way into street gear for typical riders. The practice of adopting racing technology for street use has resulted in the creation of some of the most modern and protective motorcycle gear available today.

The RST Fulcrum gloves are an excellent illustration of how racing-inspired gear can be converted for street use. While they share many characteristics with track gloves, such as high levels of protection and durable construction, they have been particularly created to meet the demands of street bike riders. The gloves, for example, include a breathable yet durable leather outer layer that keeps hands cool and comfortable throughout lengthy rides. They are also well-fitting and have a pre-curved form which allows for a more natural grip on the handlebars.

The new gloves from the British firm are made of high-quality materials such as full-grain goatskin and synthetic amara leather. These materials combine toughness and flexibility, allowing the gloves to resist the rigors of everyday usage while nevertheless affording the rider the range of motion required for safe motorcycle operation. The gloves also have perforations for ventilation, which keeps the rider's hands cool and dry even in hot weather. This is vital for both comfort and keeping a firm grasp on the handlebars.

The RST Fulcrum gloves offer a sleek and aggressive appearance that is evocative of racing gloves. The long cuff and various protective components, such as the abrasion-resistant palm slider, carbon fiber knuckle guards, and top-finger reinforcements, all add to the gloves' racing-inspired design and safety. Indeed, they’re certified according to the EN13594 level 1KP standard. However, as previously said, these characteristics were expressly developed with street riders in mind.

New RST Fulcrum Sport Gloves Are Ready To Hit The Road

The RST Fulcrum gloves come in a number of sizes ranging from XS to 2XL, making them suited for riders with a wide range of hand sizes. Furthermore, they are available in a variety of colors, including gray/black, gray/white/black, gray/blue/black, gray/red/black, and gray/fluo/black, allowing riders to select the hue that best reflects their particular style. The gloves cost about $88 USD, which is a reasonable price for a high-quality set of motorcycle gloves with this degree of protection and features.