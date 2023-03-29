RST's Workwear Boots Are Moto-Specific Boots Cosplaying As Work Boots

When it comes to riding gear, style plays just as big of a role as safety and protection. Let's face it, we motorcyclists are a vain bunch, and it doesn't matter if we're riding our bikes to the grocery store, or tackling a multi-day adventure; we want to look good doing it. Indeed, you can argue that the vainest bunch of riders are those who rock neo-retro and classic-style machines.

Gear manufacturers are well aware of this, as nearly all brands have a lineup of products dedicated specifically to retro enthusiasts. From helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, and boots, all these items have been designed to nod to the rich history of our two-wheeled passion, while still providing safety that's in tune with modern day standards. Take for example, the new Workwear leather boot from British gear and equipment label RST. Known primarily for its functional apparel for sport and touring purposes, RST also has quite a few retro selections, and the Workwear is the newest in its collection.

At first glance, it can be easy to miss the fact that the Workwear boots aren't in fact work boots, but rather motorcycle-specific shoes. This makes them an ideal dual-purpose pair of boots in that they can be used safely on a motorbike, but also off the bike when walking on gravel, cobblestones, and other rough surfaces. In terms of construction, the entire upper portion of the boot is made out of leather, while the sole is made of a thick rubber with high grip tread at the bottom.

On the inside of the boot is where all the protective technology can be found. Reinforcements in the malleolus, heel, and toe sections prevent injuries resulting from twisting and impact forces. There's also an anti-torsion midsole, and an antibacterial comfort insole for long-distance comfort. Lastly, there's an extra layer of leather at the top of the toe box to prevent premature wear due to gear shifts. Overall, these boots are CE-certified according to the EN13634 standard, and retail for 149.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $162 USD.