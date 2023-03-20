French Gear Maker Helstons Presents The Desert Textile Jacket

Helstons, a French biker clothing manufacturer, is well-known for its old-school-style gear, which is popular among enthusiasts of neo-retro bikes such as roadsters, cafe-racers, and scramblers. They don't appear to be changing their look anytime soon and are keeping to their vintage heritage, even with off-road attire like the new Desert textile jacket.

The Desert jacket, made of robust and durable technical fabric that resists wear and tear, has the rugged style of a traditional adventurer's jacket, with a mid-length cut, numerous pockets in the front, and bolstered stitching at the seams. It has a two-tone color combination and a print on the front as well as a removable patch on the left shoulder.

Apart from its eye-catching design, the Desert jacket has all the characteristics you'd expect from an off-road jacket: a soft cotton interior, a removable thermal vest, a weatherproof membrane, and convenient airflow zips on the chest and arms. Helstons has managed to incorporate these functional aspects into a vintage-inspired design that features a brown and khaki color scheme as well as a retro helmet design on the lower section of the jacket.

The Helstons Desert jacket also has several useful features, including six front pockets, a large back pocket, and two storage spaces within the lining and waistcoat. Clamping tabs provide an adjustable fit for the arms, wrists, and waist to reduce flapping at high speeds. The jacket also has a full set of removable and CE-certified protection for the elbows, shoulders, and even a back protector, all of which are provided by the gear manufacturer within the jacket.

The Helstons Desert jacket is now available in brown and khaki, with sizes ranging from Small to 4XL. This jacket is a fashionable and functional option for any adventure-loving rider with a penchant for retro-styling, priced at 349 Euros, which is about similar to $373 USD.