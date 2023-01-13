Vintage motorsports leather jackets and motorcycle race suits have taken hold in celebrity fashion circles. Worn by everyone from Kim Kardashian to today’s top rappers, the logo-littered, patch-strewn look is in vogue yet again. While celebrities jump on the leather jacket bandwagon, gearmaker Helstons plays into the trend while remaining true to its roots.

The French manufacturer doesn’t just dabble in retro-inspired aesthetics, it specializes in them. From boots to gloves to race suits, Helstons wears its old-school influences on its sleeve. It’s no different with the brand’s Trevor jacket. Constructed from full-grain cowhide, the leather jacket captures a timeless look with a slim cut and a simple design.

Additional diamond-stitched leather patches provide extra abrasion resistance at the elbows and shoulders. Impact mitigation, on the other hand, comes by way of the removable elbow and shoulder armor along with a CE-certified back protector. Those protective measures earn the Trevor jacket PPE approval.

On the interior, the piece features a fixed polycotton liner. A waterproof and breathable membrane keeps the user dry in all conditions while a removable thermal vest keeps the Trevor in action throughout the year. Two thermal-lined vest pockets provide additional refuge from frigid temps. To accommodate the rider’s personal items, Helstons calls upon three exterior pockets and two liner pouches.

Snap cuffs at the wrist and a snap collar maintain the classic styling while optimizing comfort. For all its functions, the Trevor doesn’t forget form. Two chest patches and two shoulder patches complete the motorsport theme without detracting from the jacket’s understated design.

Helstons offers the Trevor leather jacket in brown/black and green/black color combinations. The jacket comes in sizes S to 4XL and retails for €499 (~$540 USD). Vintage motorsports leather jackets may be the ‘it’ item at the moment, but the Helstons Trevor defies trends with its timeless style.