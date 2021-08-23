Helstons Launches New Kobe Motorcycle Sneakers

Helstons is known for its high quality riding gear which boasts subtle and understated designs which suit a variety of different types of street riding. Particularly of interest to the retro-modern crowd, Helstons has recently been diversifying its designs and color palettes, launching louder, more striking designs when it comes to gloves, jackets, and shoes. The latest to come out of the its repertoire is the Kobe motorcycle-approved sneakers.

At a glance, the Helstons Kobe looks just like any other pair of mid-cut sneakers. Underneath its understated design, these shoes are fully certified and incorporate slide resistance and various protective features. Helstons has made use of Armalith fabric in order to provide the breathability of a conventional sneaker, but the abrasion resistance of a motorcycle-approved shoe. Leather inserts and ankle protectors provide additional rigidity and slide resistance too. As is the case with most other lace-up boots, however, you may need to take extra precaution in pacing these sneakers up, as they could snag on your bike’s foot pegs

With all the safety features out of the way, let’s take a look at the sneaker’s styling. It’s clear to see that Helstons has designed the Kobe to be worn on and off the bike. Unlike other motorcycle-dedicated boots, the Kobe is designed to be walked on, and is equally comfortable on the street or on the bike. It’s available in multiple color options, too, namely plain black, khaki, red and black, and beige and blue.

To make things even better, the Helstons Kobe is a unisex sneaker available in a wide range of sizes. For the gentlemen, the Kobe can be purchased from size 39 to 46, while ladies’ sizing is from 36 to 41, and is dubbed the Maya. As for the price, the sneakers aren’t exactly cheap at 149 Euros, or the equivalent of $176 USD, but you’re assured top-shelf quality, comfort, and protection, all in a hip and stylish package.