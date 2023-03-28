French Gear Label All One Presents The Retro-Style Madison Jacket

All One is a young motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturer based out of France. It's a subsidiary of Dafy Moto, a larger company specializing also in moto-specific gear and equipment. All One's branding is geared towards the younger generation who prefers subtle styling while still demanding top-tier levels of protection. On top of all that, All One's products occupy the entry-level spectrum in terms of price.

This is the case with All One's newest jacket, the Madison. Employing a casual street-focused style, the Madison is characterized by retro-inspired styling cues with a touch of everyday practicality. It's adorned with several pockets which when combined, could offer just as much storage space as a small waistpack. As for the jacket's construction, it boasts noteworthy abrasion resistance thanks to a cotton-polyamide canvas blend. Beneath the surface, the Madison is equipped with a fixed mesh lining ideal for the summer, as well as a removable thermal lining that's suitable for use during the mid-season, as we are in now.

In terms of safety and protection, the jacket is equipped with CE-certified level 1 protectos on the shoulders and elbow. There's also a pocket for a standard back protector, but you'll have to source that separately. Overall, the jacket is a Class A PPE certified under the EN17092:2020 standard.

Other refinements to the jacket include adjustment tabs on the collar, waist, and cuffs, to ensure a perfect fit. Not only does this improve safety, but it also prevents annoying flapping of the jacket when traveling at speed. On the outside of the jacket, there are a total of four pockets equipped with either zipped or tab closures. There's also a connector zipper at the back, allowing you to fasten the jacket to a compatible pair of pants.

In terms of pricing and availability, the All One Madison riding jacket is offered in just on khaki colorway, and in sizes ranging from Small all the way to 4XL. It retails for 180.49 Euros, or the equivalent of $195 USD on Dafy Moto's official online retail platform.