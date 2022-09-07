French Gear Maker All One Launches Bristol EVO Waterproof Gloves

Brands of motorcycle apparel and equipment are starting to introduce their new collections for mid-season as the summer comes to a close and the cooler months approach. The Bristol EVO is a new thermal glove with a waterproof lining that is offered by All One, a division of the French company Dafy.

From a styling perspective, the Bristol EVO gloves are a casual, road-focused pair of gloves with a dash of retro-modern-inspired styling. They feature a slightly thicker profile owing to their thermal and waterproof capabilities, but are constructed predominantly out of a synthetic textile material. The gloves have the appearance of wool gloves due to the knitted, mottled appearance of the upper hand. They contain a waterproof membrane and a Neocot velvet lining for additional comfort and warmth throughout the cooler months, offering weatherproofing capabilities.

All that being said, All One incorporates all the necessary protective elements in order for the Bristol EVO to garner certification as a motorcycle-approved garment. Leather elements as well as reinforcements on the palm and cuff offer decent abrasion and impact resistance, while a rigid protective shell at the metacarpals provide extra protection. As such, the model is certified PPE level 1KP.

The Bristol EVO has a short cuff with a Velcro flap and an elasticized wrist strap to provide a proper fit. Integral accordion gussets on the fingers ensure comfort and range of motion. Last but not least, the index finger can operate touch displays on smartphones, making it easier to operate your phone or navigation system while still wearing gloves.

As for pricing and availability, All One is offering the Bristol EVO gloves in two colors consisting of black/gray and black/blue. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and the gloves retail for 59.99 Euros, which, given the current one-to-one exchange rate, converts to $59.99 USD. Do note, however, that prices may vary depending on where in the world you ship to.