At this point, it's already known that the MotoGP World Championship, which is regarded as the pinnacle of road racing, will no longer feature Suzuki. In addition to ceasing all racing, Suzuki has also said that it is refocusing its attention on more sustainable initiatives. Suzuki enthusiasts may find the news depressing, but for the time being, it appears that the Japanese company won't be discontinuing its line of performance-focused models.

In reality, Suzuki is prepared to unveil the new GP edition of the Hayabusa, one of its most recognizable motorcycles. Following the completion of the San Marino MotoGP in Misano, the Suzuki Hayabusa GP edition will be displayed in all its splendor during the Autolook Week Torino festival in Turin, which will take place from September seven to 11, 2022. The legendary two-stroke RG500 and the GSX-RR race bikes will also be on display from the Japanese bike manufacturer, in addition to this limited-edition Hayabusa.

As the name implies, the Suzuki Ecstar racing team's livery features prominently in the upcoming Hayabusa GP. More specifically, it sports blue and silver as its primary colors with variations of red and yellow accents. One of them sports the number "36" on the headlight cowl, while the other bears the number "42," which corresponds to Joan Mir and Alex Rins' respective racing numbers. In terms of the mechanical modifications, Suzuki has removed the headlight, rearview mirrors, turn indicators, and license plate holder, and outfitted the bikes with a full-system exhaust from Akrapovic. Of course, this means that the GP Edition Hayabusas are track-only machines.

Having said all that, we’ll have to wait until the bikes are officially unveiled during the Autolook Week Torino to learn all the details about the Hayabusa GP Edition. However, apart from the race-oriented add-ons, or should I say, deletions, it won’t at all be surprising if the Hayabusa GP Editions will feature the same specs and performance figures as the standard Hayabusa. After all, a 1,340cc inline-four engine churning out 187 horsepower and 110 ft-lbs of torque is surely nothing to scoff at.