British Gear Specialist RST Introduces The Stylish Loadout Hoodie

As technology progresses, motorcycle equipment becomes safer and more stylish. Riding gear designed to mimic the appearance of street fashion while also offering a sufficient level of safety is well recognized among the street and retro crowd. It goes without saying that the days of compromising style and elegance for protection and safety are long gone.

Consider the latest jacket from British gear and equipment manufacturer RST. The Loadout jacket provides exceptional levels of protection due to abrasion-resistant materials, including DuPont Kevlar fibers. The new model's appearance is influenced by sweatshirt design, so it looks quite street-oriented while hiding its motorcycle-certified protection very effectively. It's supplied in three hues consisting of black, light camo, and dark camo. The Loadout, which is primarily aimed towards urban users and young riders, includes three external pockets, including a large center pocket on the front.

In terms of materials, the Loadout is constructed of abrasion-resistant R-Shell fabric reinforced with DuPont Kevlar fibers. It also has doubled and even tripled seams in key spots for further protection. There are also level 1 CE certified protection on the elbows and shoulders, as well as a pocket for a conventional back protector. The Loadout is approved Class AA PPE according to the EN17092 standard because of all of these characteristics.

Apart from being stylish and protective, RST’s Loadout can also serve as a solid all-weather jacket both on and off the bike. It incorporates a waterproof Sinaqua membrane, an inner fleece thermal lining and a removable hood. On warmer days, the thermal lining can be removed, with the fixed mesh lining providing ample airflow. It makes use of a standard zip closure, with a drawstring on the hood for adjustability. As for availability and pricing, RST offers the Loadout in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. It retails for 189.95 Euros, or approximately $201 USD.