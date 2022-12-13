Italian Gear Manufacturer PMJ Presents The Tourer WR Waterproof Jeans

Motorcycle-specific pants have come a long way in terms of styling, protection, and capability in recent years. If in the past, you’d skip out on wearing motorcycle pants for the sake of style and comfort, these days, most motorcycle jeans are nearly indistinguishable from their fashion-focused counterparts. They manage to do this while being protective, and sometimes even waterproof, at the same time.

This is exactly the case with Italian gear and equipment manufacturer PMJ and its new Tourer WR reinforced jeans. The ideal pair of riding pants for the winter season isn’t usually a pair of jeans, however, PMJ seeks to defy convention with the Tourer WR. On the outside, it looks like a standard pair of jeans, differentiated only slightly by the extra thickness provided by the protectors and the waterproof membrane, however, the Tourer WR doesn’t skimp on safety and protection.

The PMJ Touring WR comes standard with removable CE-certified protectors on the hips and knees. The protectors themselves are certified according to the EN1621-1 standard. On top of that, the abrasion-resistant Twaron synthetic fabric used on the outside of the pants further enhance the Tourer WR’s safety. Overall, its Class AA PPE-certified, and complies to all the parameters found in the EN17092-3:2020 standard.



In terms of styling, it could be easy to miss the fact that the Tourer WR is in fact a reinforced pair of motorcycle jeans. On the outside, no visible seams are present, concealing the protectors really well. The entirety of the outer part of the pants is made out of a blend of denim and Twaron fabric, combining elasticity, comfort, and abrasion resistance. In the case of the Tourer WR, it gets an integrated Windtex membrane that provides waterproofing and protection against wind chill. On the inside, the pants provide additional warmth with an inner jersey liner. There are also elastic straps at the bottom of the legs to prevent the pants from creeping up while riding.

Availability and pricing-wise, this level of tech incorporated to a pair of jeans designed for all-purpose riding certainly isn’t cheap. As such, PMJ is asking 239 Euros ($251 USD) for the Touring WR jeans. They’re offered in just one navy blue color, and come in sizes ranging from 30 to 44.