Those of us who ride in heavy rain—be it by choice or necessity—are all too familiar with the importance of a really good raincoat. Based on experience, a raincoat designed for hiking or outdoor activity just won’t cut it, and even still, my RS Taich raincoat still lets some water in. As such, maybe the solution is a full-on rain suit designed specifically for motorized two-wheeler applications. Could Baltik’s new Xenon rain suit be the answer?

Before we dive into the Xenon raincoat, Baltik is an in-house brand of French gear and equipment maker Dafy. Specializing in fall and winter gear, Baltik’s products offer an affordable alternative to premium, name brand products, while still offering comparable levels of protection and functionality. The Xenon consists of a PVC-coated polyamide fabric that prevents water from flowing through. There are additionally taped seams and an offset zipper with a velcro flap. This keeps water out of the seams and zipper while also providing some wind protection to keep you warm.

The top torso and arms of the rainsuit are lined, offering an added layer of comfort and protection. There are also zippers at the bottom of the legs that make it easier to wear the suit without taking your shoes off. Several elastic adjusters are also present on the wrists, ankles, and back, to prevent the suit from flapping around when moving at high speeds. Additionally, the Xenon suit features reinforced panels on the crotch to prevent premature wear and tear due to constant contact with the saddle.

With the Xenon rain suit, Baltik has riders of all shapes and sizes in mind, as it comes in a variety of sizes ranging from XS all the way to 5XL. Do note that this suit is meant to be worn on top of your riding gear, so it doesn’t come with any abrasion or impact-protective elements. Its sole purpose is to keep you warm and dry in the event of a downpour. That said, it retails for a reasonable 52.24 Euros, or the equivalent of around $53 USD.