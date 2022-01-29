Furygan’s Heat X Kevlar gloves make sure you don’t get frostbite on the bike when the weather decides to get a little chilly. As part of the brand’s winter collection, the new heated gloves bring protection and rider convenience in an all-in-one package.

Made from a combination of goat leather, polyamide textile, softshell, and high tensile microfiber, the Furygan glove promises all the functionality and flexibility of a motorcycle glove with the added benefit of a heating system that is made with Kevlar. Aside from being bulletproof and yet another protective layer inside the glove, the material works well to ensure heat distribution paired with carbon fiber.

The Heat X Kevlar model is also an easy-to-use heated glove since it uses only one button to activate the self-regulating system. On top of that, you can download the MyFury Connect application on your smartphone in order to adjust the amount of heating that the gloves will deliver to your mitts.

Protection-wise, the Heat X Kevlar features a waterproof, but breathable, membrane and lining as well as 37.5 insulation which limits the humid air that can build up inside the gloves. The armor is provided by D3O and is located in the joint areas. These protection pieces allow the glove to achieve a CE Level 1KP rating.

Furygan also chose to style the glove with a more futuristic look with the use of electronic patterns printed on the knuckle side of the glove. Speaking of electricity, if you buy this product, it will come with a USB charging cable, but it won’t come with the wall-wort that you will need in order to plug it into the wall, but it’s likely that you’ll have a spare lying around at home. It takes two to three amps of charge and can be plugged into pretty much any USB slot that outputs power.

Sizes range from S to 3XL and the gloves can be bought at about $330 USD (€299.00 EUR). Either men's or women’s sizes and styles are available on Furygan’s website should you choose to take the leap. However, do keep in mind that some sources claim that the gloves may fit a size bigger than listed, so adjust accordingly and order with care.