Sleek, sophisticated, sporty—all adjectives associated with AGV. The Italian helmet house didn’t earn that reputation overnight, though. With more than 75 years to its name, AGV has protected motorcycle racing royalty since 1947. Over the decades, the brand trickled down its Grand Prix-derived tech to its street-going lineup.

AGV’s Sportmodular helmet is the prime example of that raceway-to-roadway exchange. Upholding the firm’s style and substance standards, the sport-touring lid touts a sleek carbon-fiber shell, sophisticated finishes, and a sporty silhouette. That formula may suit dedicated tarmac warriors, but with adventure-touring commanding more market share these days, AGV needed to tap into its rugged side.

Enter the Tourmodular, the Italian gear maker’s new entry-level modular option. In lieu of full-carbon construction, the model favors a composite shell consisting of carbon, aramid fiber, and fiberglass. That’s not the Tourmodular’s only defiant design, either. From the boxy muzzle to the angular profile, the lid side-steps AGV’s three ‘S’s and blazes its own path.

Of course, that utilitarian aesthetic only pays dividends if it actually yields utility. After spending several months with the Tourmodular, we’re well aware of where it meets the brief and where it falls short.

If the Shoe Fits

Before we delve into the merits and missteps, we first need to address the model’s sizing. My head measures 58cm around the perimeter. While that circumference places me in the Medium-Small (MS) range for AGV’s K6 full-face helmet, I ultimately sized up to a Medium-Large (ML) unit. On the Tourmodular scale, my 58cm noggin positions me at the upper end of the Medium (M) bracket.

Only after trying on the suggested size at my local Dainese store did I realize that I needed to divert from the provided chart. The medium helmet’s cheek pads appropriately pressed against my jaw, but a substantial gap between my head and the liner didn’t inspire confidence. In the end, I sized down to a Small (S) helmet. For that reason, I encourage customers to try on the Tourmodular before committing to the purchase.

Regardless of your size, AGV luxuriates the helmet’s interior with premium materials such as suede-like Shalimar, breathable Ritmo, and robust eco-friendly leather. While my cranium fit snugly into the model's slightly-rounder-than-intermediate-oval shape, the small size’s narrow neck opening forced me to lift the chin bar before entering and exiting the helmet. At first, the extra step pushed the boundaries of annoyance. Developing some muscle memory rendered that extra step a minor inconvenience with time. However, the tight aperture soon led to ventilation issues as well.

Gone with the Wind

AGV equips the Tourmodular with three intakes along the chin bar, one large crown vent, and two passive extractors at the rear. The helmet evenly disperses all that incoming air through 16 channels in the inner shell. The comprehensive system doesn’t just thoroughly ventilate the helmet’s interior but also strategically shuttles air to the rider.

Most chin vents blast airflow directly at the user’s mouth, but the Tourmodular’s inlets push the stream to the cheeks. In addition to even air distribution, the chin vents greatly reduce the chances of lip chapping, especially during the winter months. The crown intake also sends refreshing gales to the top of the head, but the effect only amplifies at higher speeds.

As modular helmets go, riders can easily flip up the chin bar to maximize ventilation when the ports aren’t filtering in adequate air. Due to the Tourmodular’s narrow opening and non-removable chin skirt, that tends to be the case on surface streets. From light to light, the lid cycles enough wind through the interior to keep the Pinlock MaxVision-equipped visor clear. The same can’t be said for the dropdown sunscreen.

Gallery: AGV Tourmodular Modular Helmet

14 Photos

Without the benefit of an anti-fog treatment, the stuffy confines quickly steam up the interior visor when pulling away from a stop. The same effect occurs when hustling through the twisties or negotiating technical terrain. Only sustained airflow restores optimal visibility. For that reason, I formed the habit of lifting the chin bar or cracking the external shield to introduce additional airflow.

At a steady clip, however, the dropdown screen performs admirably, shielding the rider’s eyes when the sun dips below the zenith. The widescreen-worthy eye port only enhances visibility with its 190 degrees of horizontal vision and its 85-degree vertical field of view. Boasting several configurations, the Tourmodular meets every occasion with a solution. Howling down the highway? Look no further than the ventilation system. Moseying about town? Flip up the chin bar for extra airflow. If that isn’t utility, we don’t know what is.

Conclusion

The Tourmodular may come in as an entry-level option, but AGV doesn’t treat the lid as such. Lightweight construction, posh interior fabrics, and advanced features still characterize the modular lid. From the convenience of the micrometric buckle to the protection provided by the five-density inner shell, the Tourmodular proves you don’t have to sacrifice your finances for form and function.

At $659.95 (for solid colors), AGV’s latest model adapts the brand’s signature style to the ever-changing touring landscape. Whether you ride a Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ or a Ducati Multistrada V4, the Tourmodular stands up to the rigors of the road and trail. It looks like all that rugged utility can still be sleek, sophisticated, and sporty, after all.