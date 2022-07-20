It isn’t easy for AGV to hide its sporting heritage. After decades of protecting the best riders in the world, the Italian helmet manufacturer’s lineup leans into its race lineage with aggressive, aerodynamic-focused styling.

That same approach has shaped AGV’s Sportmodular modular helmet for years, but the new Tourmodular model tones down the sporty spice for today’s grand touring and adventure touring crowd.

AGV’s latest modular lid favors a more approachable design mantra but it also benefits from the brand’s aerodynamic research in MotoGP. That slippery profile minimizes turbulence and helmet movement, maintaining a dynamic weight of zero pounds at 80mph. The Vincenza, Italy-based firm forms the Tourmodular’s wind-parting shape from carbon, aramid fiber, and fiberglass, delivering equal parts protection and lightness.

Weighing in at 3.8 pounds (smallest shell size), the lightweight lid reduces fatigue and enables riders to focus on the task at hand. Four large, adjustable air intake vents at the front enhance airflow, while the 16 internal air channels and rear extractor distribute air evenly. With a 190-degree horizontal field of vision and 85-degree vertical viewport, the Tourmodular yields a broad vantage point from behind the 4mm-thick, optical class 1 visor.

When riders need additional vision and ventilation, the adjustable chin guard answers the call. AGV designed the chin guard system to prevent accidental opening and the metal chin guard block helps the Tourmodular achieve double P/J (protective/jet) homologation. The modular helmet also gains ECE 22.06 approval, meeting some of today’s top safety regulations.

On the interior, the Ritmo and Shalimar fabrics not only yield comfy confines but also absorb moisture and perspiration. Additionally, the helmet seals out the elements in rainy and snowy conditions thanks to the water-repellent synthetic leather edging. Customers can now add AGV’s new INSYDE intercom system to that collarbone-safe edging. Developed with Cardo Systems, the integrated comm unit links up to 15 riders over a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) distance.

AGV sells the Insyde communication system separately for $329.95, while the solid livery Tourmodular comes in at $599.95 and graphic variants go up to $699.95. The brand offers the modular model in sizes XS to XXL and in nine different colorways.