LS2 Presents The Premium Advant X Carbon Modular Touring Helmet

LS2 is a well-known helmet manufacturer with a global presence that caters to riders all over the world. Their vast helmet selection caters to numerous motorcycle disciplines, guaranteeing that there is something for everyone. LS2 is particularly well-known for its low-cost alternatives, providing reasonably priced helmets with features often seen in more premium versions.

The Advant X Carbon, a top-of-the-line sport-touring helmet, is the latest addition to LS2's helmet collection. This premium-featured helmet has a modular design with a 180-degree flip chin bar, making it ideal for both urban and open-road riding. Riders with P/J certification can securely ride with the chin bar up or down, while it is advised that it be kept down whenever feasible for best safety. The carbon fiber shell of the Advant X Carbon ensures a lightweight build that decreases fatigue during extended rides. The helmet weighs roughly 1,550 grams depending on size, with a little variance of around 50 grams.

The Advant X Carbon has enough exterior venting for efficient airflow. It has two air vents on the upper half of the helmet that allow fresh air to circulate effectively. A large air inlet is also located on the chin bar, which improves ventilation and provides a cool and pleasant ride. The visor of the helmet is UV-protected, safeguarding the rider's eyes from dangerous sun rays. Furthermore, the visor has a scratch-resistant coating that ensures good visibility and durability. Notably, the visor is also compatible with a Pinlock film, providing for improved anti-fog and superior visibility in a variety of weather situations.

As we move on to the inside of the helmet, we can see that LS2 has put safety and comfort as top priority when it came to designing the Advant X Carbon. It incorporates a multi-density EPS liner, which provides superior impact absorption. The helmet's padding is laser-cut, ensuring a precise and comfortable fit for the rider. Additionally, the padding is treated with a hypoallergenic treatment, and is completely removable and washable, allowing for easy maintenance and ensuring longevity. This feature enables riders to keep their helmet clean and fresh, enhancing comfort and hygiene over extended periods of use.

The newest touring lid from LS2 has a premium steel micrometric quick-release clasp for an easy and secure closure system. The chin guard has a strengthened strap that enables for simple up and down adjustment. Furthermore, the helmet incorporates an emergency removal mechanism, guaranteeing that in the event of an accident or emergency, medical personnel can securely and quickly remove the helmet. The Advant X Carbon helmet has received ECE R22.06 approval, which represents the most recent safety standard.

The helmet costs 421.90 Euros, which is around $462 USD. As is the case with all new gear and equipment, availability varies, so be sure to check with local merchants or online outlets for pricing and availability in specific regions.