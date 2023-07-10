UM Motorcycles Sets Up Shop In The Italian Market

UM Motorcycles, founded in the early 2000s in Miami by Octavio Villegas Llano, has grown into a significant global manufacturer with a reach covering 35 different countries. UM Motorcycles has successfully attracted the interest and confidence of motorcycle fans across varied cultures and countries thanks to its extensive network of operations.

UM Motorcycles has successfully developed motorcycles that radiate both aesthetic appeal and functionality by keeping an uncompromising commitment on design and innovation. The brand's dedication to providing the highest level of safety and comfort to its consumers has been crucial in the creation of their remarkable lineup of bikes. UM Motorcycles has grown its worldwide reach by using its knowledge and has recently entered the Italian market.

The company is launching an intriguing selection of cruisers and retro-inspired motorcycles in Italy. These models have been developed to suit to the various tastes and preferences of riders, providing a wide range of options. UM Motorcycles has priced its models in a way that's incredibly appealing to potential purchasers, with a strong eye on the budget-focused segment.

UM Motorcycles' product line is entirely comprised of small-displacement bikes, with models ranging from 125cc to 300cc. These motorcycles are designed for the beginner market, offering prospective riders fashionable alternatives that have the same appearance and feel as their bigger counterparts. By concentrating on this market, UM Motorcycles guarantees that novice riders can confidently enter the world of motorcycling with vehicles that not only have an appealing design but also provide a familiar feel comparable to larger motorcycles, when time comes to upgrade.

It Italy, UM's model range consists of the Renegade lineup of cruisers, spread across six different variations. The Classic and Classic Deluxe offer the most premium look, and are stylized after retro cruisers with white-wall tires, a windscreen, and luggage. Meanwhile, the Renegade Vegas, Sports, and Freedom are much sleeker, sportier models that exude a similar vibe as that of the Harley-Davidson Sportster range. Meanwhile, the Renegade Commando gives off a military-style aesthetic, complete with an army green finish, blacked out wheels, and a star on the fuel tank.

Interestingly, UM has also released two modern-style motorcycles in the Italian market. The Xtreet RS and the DSR SM are both available only in 125cc trim levels. The Xtreet RS is a sporty, angular, naked sportbike, while the DSR SM is a beginner-friendly supermoto.