The ongoing MotoGP championship has been marred by a concerning wave of injuries, with more than 50 percent of riders facing physical setbacks.

Jorge Martin, currently ranked second in the world championship standings, recently shared photos from his bed after surgery. This development has raised questions about rider safety and the role of the championship organizer, Dorna Sports.

Out of the 22 riders on the grid, 12 have suffered, and some have already recovered, from injuries both on and off track. The number has since increased to 13 as Fabio Di Giannantonio went under the knife to resolve his compartment syndrome on his right arm.

Martin revealed that he had been battling compartment syndrome in his right calf, a problem that has persisted for some time. Despite the successful operation, he now faces a race against time to recover fully before the next race at Silverstone. The severity of Martin's injury adds to a growing list of riders who have suffered setbacks. With the number of injured riders now at 13, questions arise regarding the safety of the new MotoGP format.

Meanwhile, Gresini team rider, Fabio Di Giannantonio, underwent surgery on his right arm to resolve a previous compartment syndrome problem in his right arm. A “pit-stop” as the rider wrote in his recent post on social media while recovering from a hospital bed.

Apart from that, there were also injuries outside of races as was the case with Aleix Espargaro who suffered a training accident with two fractures, and Fabio Quartararo, who experienced an injury while training in Amsterdam before the Assen GP, with a left big toe fracture which required surgery to resolve.

While the format has been well-received by many fans, the increasing number of dangerous situations faced by riders has drawn attention to potential risks. Dorna has yet to comment or edit the format with the injury rate as of late.