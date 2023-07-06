Do you have plans for September 1 through 3, 2023? If those plans involve traveling to the MotoGP Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya in Montmeló, Spain, then you’ll most definitely want to learn about an extremely unique place where you could potentially stay for one night.

Marc Márquez (yes, that one, you’ve probably heard of him) has put his team motorhome up for rental during the 2023 Catalan MotoGP round on AirBnB. The space is 50 square meters in size and will be situated in an area alongside all the other professional racers at the event. According to the listing, it will be located next to Márquez’s own private trailer, as well as very close to a slew of your other favorite racers.

Listed amenities include free parking on premises, clothing storage, bed, TV, central heating and cooling, smoke/fire alarms, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, kitchen, cooking basics, dishes and silverware, bed linens, soap, shampoo, body wash, and hot water. There’s no WiFi, no clothes washer, no hair dryer, and no private entrance—so if you were hoping for any of those things with your 2023 Catalan MotoGP experience while booked into Marc Márquez’s motorhome, we’re afraid that you’re out of luck. (Sorry.)

Gallery: Marc Márquez's Motorhome

13 Photos

The listing isn’t open yet as of July 6, 2023, but will become available for booking on July 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern. We’ll link the listing in our Sources so you can check it out, but the AirBnB site should convert the time that the listing will go live to your local time if you view it, no matter your geography.

Up to two guests are invited to stay in the motorhome for a single night, and the price is exceptionally reasonable at just 93 Euros (of course), which works out to $101 at the time of writing. According to the listing, once you’ve arrived and checked into the space, you’ll be greeted virtually by Marc Márquez. From there, one of his team members will be happy to show you around, as well as set out meals for you during your stay and answer questions you might have.

The listing is also quite clear that it is not a contest, and guests will be expected to transport themselves both to and from the Catalunya circuit. It’s simply an unprecedented opportunity to gain access to the MotoGP paddock during one of the most popular races of the season. That said, whoever stays at Márquez’s AirBnB will apparently also get a ride on the MotoGP simulator, in addition to VIP seating at the race and a personal guided tour inside the pit boxes. So, even if it isn’t officially called a contest, it may very well feel like it given those incredible opportunities for MotoGP fans.