Updated UM Renegade ST To Make Its Way To Europe In 2023

UM, a Colombian motorcycle company founded in 1951, is mostly known for its budget-friendly, American-style, small-displacement cruisers. The company is able to keep its prices low thanks to sourcing its models from Chinese manufacturers. Particularly popular in Europe and parts of Asia, UM’s two-wheelers are ideal for beginners thanks to their docile performance and affordable price tags.

Its newest model, the Renegade ST, doesn’t really depart from the brand’s styling convention very much, as it still looks like an American cruiser, albeit on the smaller side. It’ll be offered in the European market for the 2023 model year in both 125cc and 300cc engine sizes. Interestingly, the Renegade ST 300’s engine has been sourced from fellow Chinese manufacturer CFMOTO, and takes the form of a single-cylinder, dual-overhead cam, four-valve engine churning out 28 horsepower and 17.5 lb-ft of torque. It sends power to the ground via a six-speed manual transmission.

Meanwhile, the 125cc version is compliant to A1 restrictions, with a max output of around 14 horsepower. Across the board, the UM Renegade ST is equipped with standard 41-millimeter telescopic forks and two rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability. It rolls on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels, and has a seat height of just 770 millimeters. Overall, the UM Renegade ST is a fairly lightweight cruiser at 182 kilograms with a full tank of gas.

Other features include two Bluetooth speakers, a TFT instrument panel, and full LED lighting. The bike gets tall handlebars and forward controls that give the rider a very relaxed and laid-back seating position. There’s also a sissy bar at the back for when you ride two-up. As for pricing and availability, the UM Renegade ST is expected to fetch around 4,000 Euros, approximately $4,129 USD, in 125cc trim, and 5,000 Euros (around $5,161 USD) for the 300cc version. The new cruiser is expected to hit the market in the second quarter of 2023.