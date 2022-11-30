India's Ultraviolette Lays Out Plans For The Future

One of the hottest motorcycles in the electric two-wheeler game right now is the freshly launched F77 from India EV maker Ultraviolette. The brand had been teasing this sporty electric naked bike for several years now, building anticipation for those who have been longing for a sportier take on the electric experience. On November 25, 2022, Ultraviolette released the F77, while at the same time revealing the company’s plans moving up to 2035.

As it would turn out, the F77 was just the start for Ultraviolette, and the company plans to expand its repertoire—both in terms of model offerings as well as technological infrastructure. In a similar fashion to how Ather Energy and Ola Electric have set up fast chargers around India, Ultraviolette intends to do the same. Starting 2024, the company plans to roll out a series of fast-charging stations across the country. That being said, at the moment, just how many stations are going to pop up remains to be revealed.

As for the brand’s model lineup, the F77 was indeed a showstopper, and a model that will hopefully give electric two-wheelers a sportier, more fun-focused connotation, rather than the dorky, utilitarian, and appliance-like stigma that surrounds a lot of electric scooters. Ultraviolette intends to roll out more models in the near future, including a small-capacity commuter scooter, a maxi-scooter, and even an adventure tourer. Given how long it took Ultraviolette to develop and release the F77, it seems pretty ambitious that the brand hopes to launch all these models no later than 2025.

Fast forward to the end of the decade, Ultraviolette hopes to expand operations outside of the Indian market, and hopefully, make its way to Europe and other parts of Asia. Indeed, this goal is shared by other electric vehicle manufacturers in India, with the likes of Ola Electric looking to make its way to Europe in the coming years, as well.

Interestingly, part of Ultraviolette’s future plans includes the establishment of the Ultraviolette Racing League. Set to happen by 2035, this futuristic racing series, as depicted by the company, features what appear to be ultra futuristic motorcycles racing around a race track. While I doubt we’ll be having bikes or a racing circuit that look like that in little over a decade, the possibility of there actually being an Ultraviolette F77 one-make-race series is indeed interesting, and could very well come into fruition much sooner than 2035.