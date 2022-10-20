India’s Ultraviolette has been on a mad dash to get its F77 electric motorcycle to the market in 2022. The TVS-backed company debuted the original concept way back in 2019. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team laid low but returned with a road test video first thing 2021. It hasn’t squandered its momentum either.

By July, 2021, Ultraviolette announced updates to the model’s specifications. One year later, the F77 entered production. Most recently, Ultraviolette offered early F77 demo rides to India’s top-tier aviators. Now, the firm will bring that electric power to the people, opening F77 pre-orders on October 23, 2022.

That wasn’t the only good news. Ultraviolette also updated key details concerning the electric model’s powertrain, chassis, and electronics. The 2019 F77 prototype housed a removable, 18,650-cell power pack. While the designers had to forego swappable battery technology in favor of a fixed unit, the production model's 10.5 kWh battery benefits from 21,700 lithium-ion cells.

That nets the F77 the largest electric power unit of any Indian model and results in a 307-kilometer (190-mile) range. Considering the concept only covered 150 kilometers (93-mile) between charges, that’s a mighty impressive improvement. The F77’s upgraded battery pack also hangs inside an enhanced chassis.

To increase rigidity (twofold), Ultraviolette engineers added a spine section to span the headstock and the load-supporting motor mount. The new swingarm utilizes a cost-effective manufacturing method while the USD fork and monoshock both offer pre-load adjustability. Completing the reworked chassis, a 320mm rotor at the front and a 230mm rear disc provide ample stopping power.

Dual-channel ABS govern fore and aft braking systems, and the Eco, Sport, and (humorously named) Insane ride modes adapt the power delivery to all roadway conditions and mental states. Ultraviolette will manufacture the F77 at its Bangalore factory and hopes to produce 15,000 units in the first year. The initial batch of those F77s will roll out to customers on November 24, 2022.