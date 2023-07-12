TVS Launches Ronin Retro-Style Roadster In Indonesia

In the US market, motorcycles are seen as toys or recreational vehicles. Over in Asia, meanwhile, two-wheelers are the lifeblood of the economy, and are essential for the mobility of millions of people on a daily basis. As such, the motorcycle landscape in Asia is very much different from that in the US, as bikes there tend to be smaller, more practical, and utility focused.

Having said that, there exist small-displacement models that are inspired by bigger bikes. This is especially true with the rapidly popular neo-retro segment of today, where bikes are designed to look vintage, while packing modern-day amenities. We've seen small bikes like these in the form of the Yamaha XSR155, as well as the Ronin from TVS, a bike which incidentally, has just been launched in the Indonesian market.

Among the Indian brand's models, the TVS Ronin stands out as a top-tier offering. Its neo-retro style combines traditional charm with sporting flair. The Ronin embraces a look that harkens back to the past while preserving a modern appeal, with a muscular fuel tank, an exposed engine, and a classic round headlamp. Elements such as a gold anodized fork, sleek alloy wheels, and cutting-edge LED lighting add to its modern character, improving both its visual appeal and overall performance.

In terms of performance, the TVS Ronin is powered by a 225cc air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. This engine produces 20 horsepower and 14 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual gearbox, providing riders with a smooth and enjoyable ride. The Ronin's suspension layout includes a non-adjustable inverted fork up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back, offering a comfortable and controlled ride throughout a variety of road conditions.

Despite its retro appearance, the TVS Ronin has a plethora of current tech features. It has two ABS modes, urban and rain, which provide improved braking control and safety in a variety of riding conditions. The Ronin also has GTT (Glide Through Technology), a smart function that automatically raises the RPMs to around 2,000 rpm in urban mode. This allows for easier starting and maneuvering at low speeds. The bike also gets smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, giving users access to a variety of functions and capabilities. Furthermore, voice command functionality enhances ease and hands-free control while riding.