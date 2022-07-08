TVS Officially Debuts New Ronin In India

Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS has officially released the highly anticipated Ronin in the Indian market. The company had been expected to launch a new model specific to the Indian market for some time now, with many speculating that the Zeppelin R cruiser would finally make its debut. This wasn’t the case, but rather, the Ronin, a neo-retro scrambler with some pretty impressive features. Let’s take a closer look.

To start with, TVS is offering the Ronin at a rather attractive price tag. For the equivalent of $1,880 USD, you could get yourself an attractive, stylish, neo-retro scrambler with some decent features. A more premium version featuring a two-tone paint scheme is also available at a higher price of $1,957 USD, while the top-of-the-line model with a tri-tone paint scheme will set you back the equivalent of $2,121 USD.

When it comes to performance, the new TVS Ronin certainly has the goods to back it up despite having a slightly smaller engine than the competition. It produces 20.1 horsepower from a 225cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine—performance that’s comparable with the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350 H’Ness. It then sends this power to the rear wheel via a conventional five-speed gearbox. Furthermore, TVS has upped its game in terms of features, with the Ronin packing beefy inverted front forks, a preload-adjustable monoshock, and front and rear disc brakes.

Other features consist of full LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster that features smartphone connectivity via TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect Bluetooth module. Furthermore, the bike features two ABS modes—road and rain—which allow you to toggle the bike’s braking sensitivity depending on road conditions, a pretty nifty safety feature on a bike at this price point. Last but not least, the TVS Ronin is very much a beginner-friendly option thanks to its slipper assist clutch making for smooth and forgiving down shifts.