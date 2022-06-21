TVS Motor Company is one of India’s largest motorcycle manufacturers. Outside of India, the brand has made a name for itself, particularly in the Asian and South American markets. In the western world, you may be familiar with the TVS brand as BMW Motorrad’s partner in the development and production of the G 310 series of bikes. That being said, the Indian company is expected to launch a new cruiser platform in its home country. Could it have the potential to make it to the global market, too?

On July 6, 2022, TVS is expected to unveil a new motorcycle in the Indian market. However, the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer has yet to disclose any information about the upcoming machine. There have, however, been rumors that the manufacturer may finally release a cruiser model, possibly the production-spec version of the TVS Zeppelin, which was first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo

The TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept featured a radical design and some intriguing characteristics. In 2020, TVS registered the 'Zeppelin R' as a trademark. However, there has been no further information since then. Having said that, TVS trademarked the brand names 'Retron' and 'Ronin' in 2020, and the next motorcycle could be named after one of them. In Japanese, the word 'Ronin' also signifies 'wandering samurai.' As a result, it might be the name of TVS' forthcoming cruiser, which will be aimed at riders who want to go long distances. Meanwhile, 'Retron' seems like a name that would fit any retro-style motorcycle, so there's another option.

While the actual specs of the future cruiser remain unknown, it is expected to feature a 225cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. With a five-speed manual transmission, this engine could produce over 20 horsepower and 13 ft-lbs of peak torque. Like most previous TVS goods, it should be packed with features and give bikes like the Bajaj Avenger 220 a run for their money.