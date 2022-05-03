Royal Enfield seems to be enjoying world domination thanks to two of its most successful models ever. Referred to collectively as the 650 Twins, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are the bikes responsible for getting the once-obscure Indian-owned brand into the mainstream. All over the world, RE has captured the hearts and minds of both casual and die-hard motorcycle aficionados alike.

The company’s sales figures are a strong testament to this—with more and more new riders choosing Royal Enfields as their first bikes, as well as seasoned riders adding RE-branded machines to their stables. Indeed, if you’re looking for a raw, barebones motorcycling experience, few other reputable brands offer what Royal Enfield brings to the table. All that being said, it’s no surprise really, that RE continues to enjoy impressive sales, particularly when it comes to the 650 Twins.

You could certainly say that the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are virtually unrivaled, and you’d be right. I mean, sure, bikes like the Yamaha XSR700 and Kawasaki Z650RS offer a neo-retro package, but in reality, are based on thoroughly modern road-going machines. Triumph’s Bonneville lineup, on the other hand, is way too premium and is well above RE’s pricing bracket. For March 2022 alone, Royal Enfield enjoyed a staggering 224.34-percent increase in sales for the 650 Twins. A total of 1,226 units were sold.

In comparison to the same period of 2021, it’s amazing how Royal Enfield was able to sell so many bikes in such a short period. For reference, in March 2021, only 378 650 Twins were sold. Interestingly, however, it seems that more and more Indians are upgrading their fleets, or starting out on a new Royal Enfield, as in February 2022, 2,469 650 Twins were sold. So yes, we’re seeing a month-on-month decline of 50 percent following March 2022.

With all this data on the table, I certainly wouldn’t be complaining if I was Royal Enfield. Surely, 2022 is looking like its strongest year yet, and with so many new and exciting models already in the pipeline, we can expect Royal Enfield to be in the headlines quite a lot before 2022 comes to a close.