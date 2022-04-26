Racing is back in full force and that includes Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race (BTR) Flat Track program. While the series hosted the "BTR Select" exhibition at the Volusia Half Mile on March 5, 2022, the first proper round of the 2022 season took place at the Odessa, Missouri’s I-70 Motorsports Park on April 23, 2022. With seven riders returning and eight new faces joining the BTR paddock, the full-grid race didn’t skimp on drama.

Prior to race day, the teams were scheduled to participate in a full test day. Unfortunately, blustery conditions and track equipment challenges shortened the final shakedown to two sessions. The abbreviated test day left riders and teams figuring out race setups on the fly, posing major problems for rookies and veterans alike.

“Our seven-session practice the day before the race but cut short after only two. The racetrack was a completely different beast the next day and the rough track terrified me,” admitted rider Gabrielle Hughes. “But Jillian and Zaria helped me get my head straight, and Bree lit a fire under my butt. My awesome team wouldn’t leave me behind and I went out and beat two girls. I am hungry to keep pushing forward, and each race I am going to come back stronger this season.”

Gallery: Royal Enfield Build Train Race Flat Track 2022

4 Photos

When the lights went out, Jaycee Jones took the holeshot before capturing a wire-to-wire victory. Just behind Jones, newcomer Zaria Martens and BTR vet Jillian Deschenes battled for the second step on the podium, with the 18-year-old Martens securing the runner-up spot at the checkered flag.

“It was flawless racing by all 15 BTR Flat Track women, and a great start to the season,” stated Royal Enfield Americas Marketing and Communications Lead Breeann Poland. “Despite limited track time and the ladies not being able to get ample time on their bikes, they supported each other, offered each other advice and feedback, and went out there and put on a great race. Having 15 women from various backgrounds and personalities all under one canopy, working together with a shared competitive spirit is what we’ve always strived for.”

Next, the BTR Flat Track race series will head to the Laconia Short Track in Loudon, New Hampshire, on June 1, 2022. If the second round is anything like the first, we can’t wait to see how the standings shape up over the course of the 2022 season.

Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE.

Flat Track I-70 Half-Mile Results