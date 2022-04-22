Royal Enfield’s Slide School is picking up speed in 2022. For those unfamiliar, the premise is simple: Learn how to go fast and have fun on specially prepared Royal Enfield Himalayan-based bikes, called FT 411s. Drifting around a dirt track with no front brake and honing your skills sounds like a blast, doesn’t it?

For the first time, Royal Enfield is bringing Slide School to Italy in 2022. With the help of Booming Garage, Slide School plans to appear at multiple events this season, throughout Italy. Italian motorcycle publication Motociclismo recently attended a course and shared the experience with readers.

The day starts with breakfast, followed by a briefing and a lesson on slide theory. It’s different from other types of riding, so you may need to forget (at least temporarily) what you think you already know. Once the classroom part is done, it’s time to get on your bike and test your understanding of the theory. If you’ve done other types of motorcycle training, the sequence of events here probably sounds familiar.

Instructors are there to coach riders and help build both confidence and skills as riders begin to put everything they’ve learned into action on track. There’s a lunch break as well, and then more track time to keep honing those skills throughout the extremely visceral experience.

While there are definite plans to host more Slide School events in Italy this year, full details about where, when, and what classes will cost aren’t available as of April 22, 2022. In fact, while the domain name has been purchased, and the Slide School does intend to have a form there where you can sign up for more information, it’s still Under Construction at the time of writing.

For the moment, if you’re interested, your best bet may be to follow the official Royal Enfield Slide School Italy Instagram, which we’ll link in our Sources. Slide School says it’s also happy to respond to direct messages there, and an official email address is listed in the bio if you have questions you’d like to ask while you’re waiting for the official class schedule and signups.