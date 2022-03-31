Are you ready to learn how to slide in the dirt? If that sounds good to you, then you’ll be happy to learn that Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy are back with their Slide School program for 2022. This year marks the third season for the program, and it’s expanded to offer more dates and opportunities for riders looking to learn how to slide a dirt track bike around than ever before.

Join Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy American Flat Track racer Johnny Lewis for Slide School at any one of ten dates across the U.S. during the 2022 season. The dates are scheduled to neatly coincide with Progressive AFT race dates throughout the season, as well, so you can make a weekend of it if you like.

At present, Lewis says they’re up to their 400th student—which is pretty impressive, considering. “This is our third year doing the Royal Enfield Slide School,” Johnny Lewis said in a statement.

“It’s neat that we’ve been able to expand the schools, and add new stops. Flat tracking is hugely popular right now, and I love introducing people to the slide technique. It’s always fun to see the look on their faces when it all comes together. The slide is an art, and once you nail it, it’s hard to get away from that feeling!” he concluded.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy

4 Photos

Slide School is a course aimed at beginner-through-intermediate level riders who want to learn the basics of slide technique, just like professional AFT racers use. Riders will use Royal Enfield FT 411 bikes, which are based on Himalayans. There is, of course, no front brake—but that’s all part of the fun in mastering slide technique.

Dates and times are subject to change, but here’s the official 2022 Royal Enfield Slide School by Moto Anatomy calendar as of March 30, 2022:

April 29, 2022: S&S Cycle / Speed Ranch in Viola, Wisconsin

April 30, 2022: S&S Cycle / Speed Ranch in Viola, Wisconsin

July 1, 2022: Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York

July 2, 2022: Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York

August 5, 2022: Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota

August 24, 2022: Carson City Outlaw Flat Track in Carson City, Nevada

August 25, 2022: Carson City Outlaw Flat Track in Carson City, Nevada

August 28, 2022: Carson City Outlaw Flat Track in Carson City, Nevada (to be confirmed)

October 14, 2022: Location TBD in Central Florida (to be confirmed)

November 25, 2022: Flat Track Futures Fall Classic in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

For further information, or to sign up on Moto Anatomy’s mailing list to be kept in the loop, check the link in our Sources. Each Slide School class is kept small, limited to about 12 students. Cost ranges from $250 to $300, and it includes your use of the FT 411 for the duration of the class.