The 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season kicked off on March 10 and 11, 2022 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida—and Royal Enfield is back for another season, ready to bring the thunder. Back in 2021, Royal Enfield, along with Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X team, chose to contest selected rounds of the AFT Production Twins championship. For 2022, though, they’re upping their game and are going for the whole season.

“With the progress made on the Twins FT, and with the dedicated team behind the Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield program, we’re ready to go all in,” Royal Enfield Americas marketing and communications lead Breeann Poland said in a statement.

“We’ll continue to learn and progress as we go and we’re all looking forward to another great season,” she added.

Gallery: Royal Enfield, Johnny Lewis, and Moto Anatomy X at the 2022 Volusia Half-Mile - AFT Production Twins

5 Photos

So, how did Lewis, Moto Anatomy X, and Royal Enfield fare at the first Volusia round in 2022? Things started out looking like a podium might be possible, but unfortunately for the team, it just wasn’t in the cards. Still, Lewis fought hard to gain a fifth-place finish, which is still not a bad way to kick off the season. Next up is the Texas Half-Mile at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on March 19, 2022—and Lewis and the team will be there and ready to slide.

Here’s the remaining 2022 American Flat Track calendar as of March 17, 2022:

March 19, 2022: Texas Half-Mile at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

April 23, 2022: I-70 Half-Mile at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri

May 28, 2022: Red Mile I at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky

May 29, 2022: Red Mile II at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky

June 11, 2022: Laconia Short Track at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire

June 25, 2022: Lima Half-Mile at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Lima, Ohio

July 2, 2022: New York Short Track at the Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York

July 16, 2022: Port Royal Half-Mile at the Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania

July 30, 2022: Peoria TT at the Peoria Motorcycle Club in Peoria, Illinois

August 6, 2022: Black Hills Half-Mile at the Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota

August 13, 2022: Castle Rock TT at Castle Rock Race Park in Castle Rock, Washington

August 20, 2022: Sacramento Mile at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California

September 3, 2022: Springfield Mile I at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois

September 4, 2022: Springfield Mile II at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois

September 24, 2022: Cedar Lake Short Track at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin

October 15, 2022: Volusia Half-Mile III at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida

If you’re interested in attending, tickets are available via the official AFT website, which is linked in our Sources.