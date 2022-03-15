On March 15, 2022, Royal Enfield unveiled its latest addition to the Himalayan family, the Scram 411. Thanks to a number of leaks ahead of its release, it turns out that we had a pretty good handle on most of the details ahead of time. Now they’re confirmed, though—and anyone thinking about welcoming a 411cc thumper into their home and heart has at least two choices. Let’s take a look at all the official details.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is powered by the same air-cooled, single overhead cam, fuel injected, 411 cc engine currently found in the Himalayan. It makes a claimed 24.3 brake horsepower at 6,500 rpm, as well as 32 newton-meters (or 23.6 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Bore and stroke is 78mm x 86mm. This mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension-wise, the Scram 411 gets a 41mm telescopic front fork with 190mm (just under 7.5 inches) of travel) up front. A rear monoshock linkage setup results in 180mm (about 7 inches) of travel at the rear wheel. If you’re thinking these specs sound awfully familiar, that’s probably because they are—the 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan features exactly the same suspension travel at both ends.

Another Scram 411 system that will no doubt seem familiar to current-model Himalayan fans is the brakes. The Himalayan’s more city-focused sibling gets the same two-piston floating caliper setup in front, with a 300mm brake disc. In back, the same single-piston floating caliper and 240mm brake disc setup brings proceedings to a halt as and when required. Dual channel ABS comes standard.

As for the veracity of the previously-leaked details, there isn’t much in the way to be surprised about here. The Scram 411 has spoked 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, which come wrapped in dual-sport tires—so it’s clearly not ready to give up its dual-sport identity completely just yet.

Although the suspension travel is the same as on the Himalayan, that smaller front wheel does impact ground clearance. On the Himalayan, it’s 220mm, or 8.6 inches—but on the Scram 411, ground clearance decreases to 200mm, or just a hair under 7.9 inches. As you’d probably expect, the seat height on the Scram 411 is a reasonable 795mm, or 31.2 inches. In fact, it’s a mere 5mm lower than that of the Himalayan, which clocks in at 800mm (or 31.5 inches).

Gone is Himalayan’s windscreen, but you do get a pretty cool little cast metal cowl that looks rather nice surrounding the round headlight. The two little shrouds up around the tank shout its Royal Enfield and Scram 411 identity (depending on which side you’re looking at), and the single scrambler seat looks well-suited to its riding intent.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 comes in no less than seven colorways for its launch in India. Riders can choose from White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, or Graphite Yellow. Pricing varies based on paint scheme, with the least expensive colors running 2.03 lakh rupees (about $2,657) and the most expensive ones bumping up to 2.08 lakh rupees (or about $2,723), ex-showroom in Chennai. Pricing varies by region, even within the Indian market.

What about markets outside of India? So far, Royal Enfield hasn’t released information about the Scram 411 in other markets yet. That, of course, doesn’t mean that it won’t do so at some point in the future. (Don’t forget, the Himalayan itself is an awfully popular bike in the American market, for example.) As and when release information becomes available for other markets, we’ll be sure to tell you about it.