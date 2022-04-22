TVS Motors, which acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020, officially announced a total investment of £100 million (over $128,465,000) in the historic British motorcycle brand. The announcement came during a visit to India by U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson on April 22 and 23, 2022, who came to discuss over £1 billion (that’s over about $1,284,364,000) in business investments and export deals between the two countries.

Part of this investment has previously been made, according to TVS. The construction of the new Norton manufacturing facility in Solihull is part of TVS’ planned investment in bringing the brand back to an international audience. Over the next three years, TVS estimates that it will create hundreds of jobs, both in the U.K. and also throughout the supply chain.

“TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020,” TVS Motor’s joint managing director, Sudarshan Venu, said in a statement.

“Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place,” he continued.

“This investment will be towards electrification, cutting edge technology, world class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability & the future of mobility. This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market. A brand-new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, UK, which houses Norton’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub,” Venu concluded.

Norton, since TVS acquired it, has previously mentioned that it has electric motorcycle intentions. So far, though, no further details have been made public. As and when we have more information about Norton’s future electrification plans, we will be sure to let you know. It will be interesting to see how the company grows under its new leadership.