Norton Motorcycles officially opened its brand-new global headquarters in Solihull, England, on November 11, 2021. It’s been in the works for some time, and has been progressing steadily ever since new Norton owner TVS Motors first announced the move. Now the work is complete, and the factory is ready to get to work producing approximately 8,000 new bikes per year.

It’s also a bit poetic, in a way. While there’s some debate among locals as to whether Solihull is properly considered part of Birmingham or not, the same definitely can’t be said of the old Donington Park location under the previous administration. If you consider Solihull to be part of Birmingham, then this new move represents a homecoming of sorts, as that’s where the original Norton Motorcycles first made its home over a century ago.

As planned, the new Norton HQ will hold the factory that produces all Norton motorbikes that roll out to eager customers. However, that’s not all. The facility also represents the global design and R&D hub for the company, and will also include offices, a customer showroom, and service workshops for its bikes.

Among other things, Norton touts its newly-built facility as having been constructed with optimal sustainability and waste reduction in mind. While it doesn’t give many specific details as to how it’s done this, part of the process involves components that “are almost 50 percent reconfigurable” so that things can be more easily shifted around as the company grows and expands into the future. (This description sounds a bit like human-scale LEGOs, and if it is, we’re definitely on board.)

The company also plans to create a hundred or more highly-skilled jobs at its new facility, which will certainly be a welcome development in the local community. With the recent introduction of the new V4SV, as well as the news that it should begin rolling out to customers in 2022, things appear to be looking fairly positive for the new Norton Motorcycles’ future.

“The new Norton Motorcycles headquarters is a true embodiment of this iconic British marque. The facility is home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support departments, as well as the highly skilled production team overseeing the build of our new generation of motorcycles. It is the perfect platform to re-energize our business as we lead the Norton brand to onward success where it will play a key role in the future of mobility,” Norton Motorcycles CEO Robert Hentschel said in a statement.

“This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the motorcycles we build. We will not compromise on quality, and we continue to work alongside every supplier to ensure that our high standards are always met. With this new HQ opening, Norton is now fit for the future – creating an innovative and sustainable business model which will see us producing world-class motorcycles that are true to the unrivalled legacy of Norton,” he concluded.

“The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a proud moment for everyone. We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for the Norton marque,” added TVS Motor Company joint managing director Sudarshan Venu.

“We are setting out to create a bold future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations, enabling Norton to once again become the real global force its legacy deserves,” Venu concluded.