Yamaha Unveils New Colors For The XSR155 In Indonesia

The XSR155, Yamaha's wildly popular neo-retro model, has made its Indonesian debut for 2023. The Yamaha XSR155 has established itself as one of the most well-liked models in Yamaha's premium small-displacement class in the Asian market. It combines the usability of a commuter with the good looks and road presence of the larger XSR family members.

The XSR155 mostly maintains its tech and performance for the 2023 model year, but receives a fresh coat of paint for a touch of cosmetic appeal. With regard to the XSR155 in particular, Yamaha has debuted four new colors: Metallic Red Authentic, Light Blue Wanderlust, Metallic Black Elegance, and Matte Silver Premium. The silver and black color schemes don't receive any graphics, instead boasting a Yamaha emblem on the fuel tank, while the blue and red color schemes are graced with a fresh set of decals.

The XSR155's chassis is equipped with an inverted front fork, front and rear disc brakes, and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. The XSR155's general bodywork is unaltered, and it still has a round headlight, an offset console, a streamlined fuel tank cover, a single-piece, tuck-and-roll saddle, and a retro-style tail section. On the performance side of the equation, we have Yamaha's tried and tested 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Sporting VVA, or Variable Valve Actuation, the engine is notably fuel efficient, while pumping out respectable power and torque figures of 19 horsepower and 10.3 lb-ft.

Complementing the rather impressive tech package is a digital instrument pod and LED lighting all around. The launch of the new XSR155 in Indonesia is indicative that the bike will soon make its way to other parts of Asia, such as Malaysia and the Philippines, where Yamaha's entry-level neo-retro offering enjoys quite a lot of success. Across the pond in Europe meanwhile, the nearly identical XSR125 is extremely popular among first-time riders, thanks to its accessible price, performance, and head-turning styling.