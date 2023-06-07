Aftermarket Specialist Top Block Has New Accessories For The Suzuki GSX-8S

For naked sportbike enthusiasts like myself, 2023 is proving to be one of the best years in a long time, especially in the middleweight market. Two of the big four Japanese motorcycle manufacturers have released absolute bangers of middleweight bikes with the Honda Hornet CB750 and the Suzuki GSX-8S. While only the GSX-8S has made it to the U.S. market as of now, chances are that the Hornet will follow suit in the very near future.

It goes without saying that whenever a Japanese manufacturer releases a new model, aftermarket accessories specialists are quick to develop and engineer products designed specifically for these models. In fact, high-end brands usually get first dibs on these bikes, and are able to engineer products for them even before they hit the market. More often than not, these consist of aftermarket exhaust systems, luggage options, and protection accessories.

While we’re on the topic of the Suzuki GSX-8S, Top Block, an aftermarket accessories specialist, has just released a range of products for Suzuki’s newest middleweight roadster. Headquartered in France, Top Block is best known for ensuring the protection of our beloved two-wheelers in the event of a crash. It produces sliders, crash guards, as well as license plate holders and fender kits for a variety of models, with Suzuki’s GSX-8S being the newest addition to the catalog.

For those looking to streamline the tail section of the Suzuki GSX-8S, Top Block has two options for license plate mounts. The first is a high-mount that works similarly to other fender eliminator kits on the market. In the case of the GSX-8S, however, the installation procedure is a tad more complex, as the taillight is integrated into the stock rear fender as against the tail section of the bike. As such, Top Block’s high-mount tail tidy includes a svelte taillight that’s been homologated for street use under European certification standards. It’s compatible with the stock turn signals, and has a built-in license plate light, as well. The setup retails for 250 Euros, or about $267 USD.

The second option is a low-mount license plate holder that attaches to the swingarm of the bike. This gives the bike a sleeker boneline, but inevitably means that you’ll be running a tad extra unsprung weight owing to the larger piece required to mount the license plate. Like the high-mount tail tidy, this one includes a homologated taillight, as you’ll be deleting the stock unit along with the fender. In order to withstand the rigors of the road, the mount is made out of CNC machined aluminum, and is secured to the rear axle nut. This one retails for 390 Euros, or about $417 USD, and includes a small mudguard.

Apart from these aesthetic mods, Top Block also has a set of frame and engine sliders for the new Suzuki GSX-8S. They’re contoured to match the bike’s angular bodywork, and are equipped with profiled pucks mounted on CNC-machined mounting points. The fixing plates are constructed out of machine-welded steel, and finished in a hard-wearing black epoxy paint. These sleek and sporty sliders retail for 280 Euros, or about $299 USD.

Last but not least, Top Block equips the GSX-8S with a clamping system for its U-lock anti-theft system. It mounts to the left side passenger foot peg assembly, and is compatible with the U;loc Nexus model. It allows you to mount the bike lock quickly and easily, preventing it from interfering with your operation of the bike. It’s made out of welded steel and finished in epoxy black for a hard-wearing finish. It retails for just 45 Euros, or about $48 USD.