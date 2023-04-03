We first saw Suzuki’s electric Burgman concept hit the streets of India in December, 2020. Though the e-Burgman rumor mill went quiet shortly after, the House of Hamamatsu recently revealed details behind the upcoming electric scooter. In addition to releasing limited specifications, Suzuki also intends to hold demonstrations in Tokyo, Japan, from April to June, 2023.

The tests will run out of the directly managed Suzuki World Setagaya Minami and cover the Meguro, Shinagawa, Ota, and Minato Wards of Tokyo’s Jonan district. Suzuki will then utilize the collected data to develop future electric scooters for commercial, commuting, and leisure purposes. With eight e-Burgman units in rotation, the experiment should garner valuable data for the brand.

In accordance with Europe’s Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium, which includes original members Honda and Yamaha, the e-Burgman will feature Honda’s removable Mobile Power Pack e battery. In Japan, the model will benefit from charging stations installed by Gachaco, a company formed by the country’s Big Four (Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha).

With a 44-kilometer (27.3-mile) range, the e-Burgman will visit those charging modules with regularity. However, the electric scoot should suit city dwellers of all shapes and sizes with a 30.7-inch seat height and a 324-pound curb weight. The model may not rank as the most engaging ride, though, with just 1.3 horsepower (sustained)/5.4 horsepower (peak) and 13.3 pound-feet of torque.

Japanese outlet Autoby also reports that the India-bound e-Burgman will feature a chain final drive but holds out hope for a belt drive in the Japanese and European markets. Despite the market, the electric two-wheeler shares the same white/blue livery and distinct Burgman design language. Suzuki hasn’t announced the model’s release date or full details yet, but the Tokyo-based demonstration tests hint at an imminent release for the new e-scooter entry.