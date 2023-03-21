The Felo FW-06 Electric Scooter Makes Its Way To France

Electric two-wheeler manufacturers, particularly from China, have been gaining steam across the world, especially in the Asian and European markets. As more and more commuters realize the benefits of going electric, more and more new models are pumped into the market. One such model is the Felo FW-06, a sporty, punchy electric scooter that's just made its way to Europe.

The Felo FW-06 in itself isn't exactly a brand new concept. The Chinese manufacturer had been showcasing the bike in various motorcycle and tech shows since 2019. Most notably, it was in EICMA 2019 when this electric two wheeler was first unveiled. However, now, it's well and truly in production, and it goes without saying that it provides performance-oriented riders a viable alternative to the run-of-the-mill commuter scooter.

To start with, take a look at its styling. It's angular, aggressive, and sporty, borrowing styling cues from high-displacement naked streetfighters. Conversely, it's still very much a scooter, owing to its compact proportions and step-through frame design. On the performance side of the equation, the Felo FW-06 is powered by an electric motor mounted on the swingarm. It generates a continuous output of 5 kilowatts, and peaks out at 10 kilowatts, or approximately 13.6 horsepower. While this number may not seem like much, it's important to note that electric motors deliver torque instantaneously, so expect this to be quite a punchy machine.

More specifically, Felo claims that the electric scooter is capable of hitting a top speed of 70 miles per hour. Moreover, it can dash from zero to 30 miles per hour in just 1.7 seconds, thanks to its 58 newton meters (41 pound-feet) of torque. Power can be fine-tuned via two driving modes consisting of "Normal" and "Sport." With the former, speed is limited to 50 miles per hour, while the latter unlocks the top speed of 70 miles per hour.

When it comes to range, the Felo FW-06 relies on a 96-volt battery pack with a capacity of 5.57 kilowatt-hours. The battery is built into the frame of the scooter, so unfortunately, we don't have swappable tech in this machine. Felo claims a maximum range of 140 kilometers (88 miles) on a single charge – which isn't too bad – until you realize it takes seven-and-a-half hours to fully charge the battery.

In Europe, France in particular, the Felo FW-06 is now being offered by resellers for about 7,300 Euros, or the equivalent of $7,830 USD – quite a chunk of change for a scooter that's pretty much confined to the urban setting. Deliveries of the new model are expected to commence in May, 2023.